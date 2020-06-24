Rapha, Outdoor Voices collaborate for women’s collection

A “deep collaboration” between Rapha and recreational brand Outdoor Voices has resulted in the Get the World Moving limited edition line of women’s cycling and casual wear.

The two brands came up with a jersey, cropped t-shirt, sports bra, cargo bib shorts, padded shorts, wind jacket, cap, socks, and a handlebar bag.

Rapha’s head of design, Maria Olsson, said, “Together with OV we set out to achieve a positive and inclusive experience for all women who love cycling, and also break down some of the barriers which can be a bit overwhelming. We wanted to bring everyone along on the journey through the graphics and colors of the range, without compromising on the technical aspects that we are known for.”

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Rapha + Outdoor Voices Jersey $165

Rapha’s lightweight jersey features a streamlined silhouette, and is constructed from lightweight and breathable fabrics, with internal taping for stability even when pockets are fully loaded. A subtle coin pouch has been added to complement the three rear pockets, and a zipped loop pocket that is perfect for storing the wind jacket. An integrated see-through phone pocket and matching essentials case included. This jersey is available in dark green, pale blue, and terracotta.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Rapha + Outdoor Voices Wind Jacket $180

Rapha’s super-light wind jacket features a terrazzo print, an overlapped design for the back panel for enhanced breathability, and a spacious “dump pocket”/snap coin pouch. A hidden drop tail has a reflective speckle pattern for added low-light visibility. This jacket is available in white or multicolor, and can be only purchased from Rapha.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Rapha + Outdoor Voices Cargo Bib Shorts $250

These bibs have a pocket on either leg, and one on the back, for maximum storage. The chamois pad has been designed and shaped specifically for women. These cargo bibs are available in Dark Navy.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Rapha + Outdoor Voices High Waisted Padded Shorts $110

If you prefer to ride without bib straps, the high-waisted shorts promise the same comfort and stability as Rapha bibs, but with a double-layer waistband for a secure fit. The high cut waistline along with the shorter inseam prevents tan lines just above the knee, while protecting your lower back from exposure. The chamois pad is the same used in the bib short. Rapha’s high-waist shorts offer no pressure on the stomach, on or off the bike. Color-blocked with contrast gripper matches the collection, these shorts come in dark green and dark navy.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Rapha + Outdoor Voices Light Support Bra $55

Based on the Outdoor Voices Tech Sweat Bra, this high-coverage bra is made for cycling and has been color-matched for the collection. It’s a light-support crop top with the back cut to match with Rapha + Outdoor Voices bibs, and will suit the on-the-bike position. The Light Support Bra is available in dark green and pale blue.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Cropped T-Shirt $55

This 100-percent cotton t-shirt is perfect for on or off the bike activities; it’s been designed to integrate with the High Waisted shorts, with a classic cropped fit. This tee is available in lilac or white.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Socks $20

Based on the Pro Team socks, features include construction from a lightweight and breathable material for temperature regulation, and a footbed with a soft finish for comfort. The handlocked seams and flatlock stitching should mean no chafe.

Photo: Rapha/Cait Oppermann

Bar Bag $70

This compact bag can be attached via sturdy clips to your bike’s handlebar, or worn over the shoulder.

Photo: Cait Oppermann

Cap $35

This cap has been designed specifically for women: There’s a gap for a ponytail and the overlap patterning that ties the collection together. Top off your ensemble in pale blue/dark green, or dark blue/dark navy/dark green.