Rapha launches new Pro Team Crit and Gravel Jerseys

Cycling gear can get pretty specific in its intended use, whether it’s a climbing bike or an aero helmet. Apparel is no exception, though Rapha’s latest jerseys bring that specificity to a new level with the Pro Team Crit Jersey and Pro Team Gravel Jersey.

Pro Team Crit Jersey

Rapha calls the Crit jersey its most technical yet, developed to help L39ION of Los Angeles further its dominance of the U.S. racing calendar, which is heavy on high-intensity, hour-long criterium races.

“We had the Aero Jersey,” said Harry Osborne the designer behind the Crit jersey in a press release, “but we wanted to elevate it one step further and really target the high intensity of crit racing where muscle support, moisture management, and aerodynamics are all really important. It was all about creating the fastest possible jersey for this very specific type of racing.”

Because aerodynamics play a huge role in the speed of a jersey, the Crit Jersey traces its roots back to time trial skin suits. To cheat the wind, Rapha focused on both the fabrics and the cut of the jersey — how the seams come together in the most efficient way possible.

Essentially, Rapha has placed seams where they interfere least with aerodynamics.

“We learned that reducing seams across the shoulders and chest was very important,” said Osborne. “The pattern we’ve created has a shoulder dart but no rear shoulder seam at all. There’s a seam across the chest and one across the back which leaves you with textured fabrics — chosen specifically for their aero credentials — positioned perfectly to trip the air as it passes over the shoulders.”

Crit racers still need pockets, so Rapha tried to make them interfere as little as possible with the wind, designing a seamless rear pocket construction that sits flush against the body.

The lightweight woven fabric used throughout the Crit Jersey makes it perfect for high-intensity racing in warm weather. And a low-cut collar contributes to heat dissipation as well.

The men’s version is available in three colorways, and the women’s version in two colorways. Each style retails for $275.

Pro Team Gravel Jersey

Similar to the Pro Team Crit Jersey, the Pro Team Gravel Jersey has been created with a very specific use in mind, in this case, 100-plus-mile gravel races like last weekend’s Unbound Gravel.

Gravel racers expect a lot out of their equipment.

“Athletes wanted to be able to store everything — nutrition, tools, even tubeless repair kits — in a jersey that is aerodynamic but can be unzipped for added ventilation when racing on the hottest days,” said Osborne, who also designed this jersey.

Similar to the Crit Jersey, the Gravel Jersey features an aerodynamic panel construction across the shoulders. Things change at the front of the jersey, which is more focused on breathability. Rapha utilizes lightweight, air-permeable fabrics on the front and under the arms for temperature regulation.

The biggest challenge for creating the jersey then was balancing the lightweight fabric with full pockets. A high-power, lightweight woven fabric holds fully loaded pockets close to the body, while the choice of a 3/4 zip front, rather than a full zip, means there is still a lot of available extra ventilation in the front while the pockets always stay in place.

The men’s and women’s versions both come in the same two colorways for $275 each.

More info: rapha.cc