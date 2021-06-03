Rapha goes baggy with Performance Trailwear

Rapha launched its Performance Trailwear line today. The off-road range of apparel has already been trail tested, raced on the UCI World Cup circuit, used for long-haul bikepacking trips, as well as for hot laps near the brand’s U.S. headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to the brand, all products include repair patches, made with excess fabric from the same garment that would otherwise have been headed for the landfill. Should the need arise to make a repair to a garment, you’ll be able to do so efficiently before your next ride. Rapha notes that any damage to the Performance Trailwear that cannot be repaired at home will fall under the free repair policy, and garments can be sent to Rapha for fixes.

The clean designs and incorporation of renewable materials are on par with what is seen and experienced with its road apparel, but this is where the similarities end.

Rapha ¾-Trail Jersey. Photo: Rapha

The 3/4-sleeve jersey ($100) is meant for summer wear — a breathable, wicking fabric that dissipates moisture — and constructed of 100 percent repurposed, snag-free textile.

Rapha men’s Trail technical shirt. Photo: Rapha

Rapha women’s Trail technical shirt. Photo: Rapha

The Rapha Trail Technical T-Shirt ($75) is a light and breathable top designed specifically for mountain biking: it is snag-resistant, with a honeycomb fabric structure. that wicks sweat and disperses the moisture.

Rapha men’s Trail Cargo Bib Liner Shorts and Trail Shorts. Photo: Rapha

The men’s Trail Cargo Bib Liner Shorts ($135) are a lightweight baselayer designed to work with the Trail Shorts. The mesh upper allows airflow to keep you cool, while the body panels promote sweat-wicking to keep you dry.

The men’s Trail Shorts ($150) feature a contoured, variable-width belt that allows the ergonomic cut to move with the wearer, while the seams and panels are placed strategically to allow for freedom of movement without binding or chafing. The fit of the shorts is sized to accommodate a liner, and tailored to accommodate trail knee pads. Two, large hand pockets on the front provide easy access, and two zip side pockets offer additional storage space.

Rapha women’s Trail shorts and Women’s Trail Liner Shorts. Photo: Rapha

The women’s Trail Shorts ($150) offer a low-profile, stretch waist for a “locked-in” comfortable fit that Rapha says works on and of the bike. These shorts have also been sized to accommodate a liner, and tailored to accommodate trail knee pads.

The Women’s Trail Liner Shorts ($110) are a lightweight baselayer designed to work with the women’s Trail Shorts.

Rapha women’s Trail Lightweight Jacket. Photo: Rapha

The Rapha Lightweight Trail Jacket ($180) is a waterproof shell that’s meant to be water-resistant, breathable, and packable. The hood is helmet-compatible and features a cinch cord to adjust fit.

Other accessories include a Women’s Trail Tank ($70), Rapha-Smith Forefront 2 helmet ($240), and Team Glasses ($165), socks ($23), a 6-panel hat ($35), and a hip pack ($80).