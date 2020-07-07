Rapha-Geoff McFetridge collab yields limited edition kit
The Rapha-Geoff McFetridge collaboration yields a cycling kit that's colorful, fun, and simple.
The collection includes the men’s and women’s Midnight Jersey ($150), men’s Pro Team Bib Shorts II ($270), men’s Pro Team Lightweight Gilet ($125), men’s Pro Team Sleeveless Base Layer ($65), a cap ($30), a musette ($20), and socks ($20).
McFetridge is a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the RCC, and when reflecting on Los Angeles’ cycling community, he decided to create a kit that represents cycling culture as a whole.
“Designing a cycling kit is like sculpture,” McFetridge said. “A painting is simple, you just draw it or sketch it and it changes from something simple to something complicated. Something rough to something finished. Whereas a cycling kit is a dimensional thing. There’s a reason fashion designers work with a 3D form. The ideal way to make a cycling kit would be to sketch in 3D.”
The collaboration kit is an exclusive that’s available to members of the Rapha Cycling Club.