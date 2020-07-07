Rapha-Geoff McFetridge collab yields limited edition kit

A collaboration with artist Geoff McFetridge has yielded a Rapha cycling kit that’s colorful yet simple.

Related

The collection includes the men’s and women’s Midnight Jersey ($150), men’s Pro Team Bib Shorts II ($270), men’s Pro Team Lightweight Gilet ($125), men’s Pro Team Sleeveless Base Layer ($65), a cap ($30), a musette ($20), and socks ($20).

Rapha-Geoff McFetridge collaboration for RCC kit. Photo: Rapha

Rapha-Geoff McFetridge men’s and women’s cycling jersey. Photo: Rapha

McFetridge is a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the RCC, and when reflecting on Los Angeles’ cycling community, he decided to create a kit that represents cycling culture as a whole.

Rapha-Geoff McFetridge cycling base layer. Photo: Rapha

“Designing a cycling kit is like sculpture,” McFetridge said. “A painting is simple, you just draw it or sketch it and it changes from something simple to something complicated. Something rough to something finished. Whereas a cycling kit is a dimensional thing. There’s a reason fashion designers work with a 3D form. The ideal way to make a cycling kit would be to sketch in 3D.”

Rapha-Geoff McFetridge collaboration cycling cap. Photo: Rapha

Rapha-Geoff McFetridge collaboration cycling socks. Photo: Rapha

Rapha-Geoff McFetridge cycling jerseys. Photo: Rapha

The collaboration kit is an exclusive that’s available to members of the Rapha Cycling Club.