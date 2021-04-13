Machines For Freedom launches off-road collection

Machines For Freedom today announced its first-ever off-road collection, a select offering of shorts and tech tees made for trails rides. The L.A.-based, consumer-direct women’s apparel brand launched in 2013 with road apparel, and a mission of equal representation and inclusivity. It was one of the first cycling apparel brands to make shorts and jerseys available in a wide size range, and to hire riders of color as ambassadors. It continues that ethos with its latest expansion into off-road apparel.

“When Machines launched, our goal was to challenge the status quo,” said Jenn Kriske, founder of MFF. “That meant challenging the way cycling kits are designed so that it is more shape-inclusive, challenging outdated ideas about women’s needs for performance products and the aesthetic of technical product, as well as challenging homogenous interpretations of what the cycling community is all about.”

The Key Short and Tech Tee in action.

The center of the collection is the Key Short, which comes in two inseam lengths, 5.5 inches, and a longer 11 inches, targeted at the baggy crowd. Its fit is high-rise, and the short is constructed with stretchy, moisture-wicking polyester in a modern silhouette with five pockets (yes!). It comes in sizes 24 to 38. The regular inseam comes in three colors—utility green, black and citronelle, while the citronelle is not available in the long inseam. MSRP is $108.

A properly pocketed short is a good short.

The Key Short is complemented with a short and long-sleeve Tech Tee, made in a blend of micro modal and elastane with SPF 50 protection and a quick-dry, moisture-wicking properties. It’s available in sizes XXS to XXXL, and three colors: Himalayan salt, cobalt and black. The short-sleeve is $78 and the long-sleeve is $88.

The Short Sleeve Tech Tee in cobalt.

Rounding out the Off-Road line is a long-sleeve crew shirt that comes in the same size range as the tech tees, but is made with a polyester/rayon/spandex fabric and costs $98.

The Machines Crew.

Machines is also launching a Foundations Line next week, which includes a minimal chamois short and a sports bra.

For more details on the Off-Road Collection, go to: Machine For Freedom Off-Road Collection

