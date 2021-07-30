MAAP Training and Pro Evo cycling kits

The Australian brand MAAP offers comfortable cycling kits with simple designs. They are high quality and durable with minimal branding.

The Training kit is designed for hot weather, while the Evo bibs and Evade Pro base jersey are designed for 70F°/20C° and warmer.

MAAP Training jersey offers a low-key, simple appearance, and is comfortable at the neck and arms. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The MAAP Training jersey ($125) offers an almost race fit, with just slightly more room to move — I think of it as an off-season-weight kit. The sleeves extend to mid-arm, and the body of the jersey offers a bit of room for a light baselayer. To be sure, the cut is form-fitting, with some folds in the material, but the jersey does not ripple in the wind. This top is breathable but did not feel like I was wearing something as gossamer as a summer baselayer.

As a point of reference, I’m 5’10”/178cm and 161lbs/73kg with relatively broad shoulders by road cycling standards, and the MAAP kits offer an excellent fit.

The left and right rear pockets are relatively easy to access, as the top of each is cut slightly lower on the respective sides than the center pocket. I appreciate this feature as I never feel as though I have to do on-the-bike yoga to get my phone or a gel from them mid-ride. And still, I never fear for anything tumbling out.

Details on the back of the MAAP Training jersey include reflective, hi-viz treatments. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Not sure what to do? MAAP has a suggestion. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The zipper is robust, and so far tracks smoothly, and is easy to manipulate down and up with just one hand while riding.

The simple monochrome aesthetic, comfort at the armpits and neck, and the price set this training jersey apart from other boutique brands.

The zipper on the MAAP Training jersey buckles ever so slightly, but does not chafe nor rub. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The MAAP Training bibs ($190) to match the jersey are priced high for a non-race short. And they’re worth it.

I rode in these bibs for several consecutive days of 80-100km — yes, fully washing them between rides — without any chafe or any issue. Your results may vary.

Even with just a few panels and relatively few seams, the fit was rather compressive. I don’t get the dreaded “sausage-case” effect from the leg grippers. While there is some bunching at the crease in my leg, below my glutes, while standing, when in a cycling position on a saddle, folds in the material in these bibs vanish.

While I am more a fan of tape straps for bibs, the straps on the MAAP Training bibs are about as comfortable as can be.

MAAP Training kit chamois allows one to ride multiple days without using an anti-chafe application. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The printed leg grippers on the MAAP Training bibs hold the legs in place without creating an undesirable “sausage” effect. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The MAAP Evo Pro Base jersey is nearly splurge-status by price and comfort. Photo: Mark Yanagisawa

The MAAP Evade Pro Base jersey ($180) starts to approach splurge status with a price tag to compete against Rapha.

The MAAP Evade Pro Base jersey fits similarly as the MAAP Training jersey, just with an even more form-fitting silhouette. The Evade Pro Base jersey has no folds in the material, even when standing upright. The cut on the front panels of the jersey is slightly shorter than the back panels, and this offers a fit without any bunching when I’m bent over the bars.

The MAAP Evade Pro Base jersey fits like a second skin: It’s form-fitting, but neither compressive nor pinching, and offers just enough stretch to accommodate a summerweight undershirt. While I have broad shoulders for a cyclist, occasionally struggle with binding under my arms, this MAAP jersey is exceptionally comfortable when riding. The only extra material on this jersey is in the three rear pockets, which rise ever so slightly higher than the ones on the training jersey.

A standout feature of the MAAP Pro Base jersey is the cut at the shoulders and armpit. Photo: Mark Yanagisawa

The lightweight mesh sleeves with a waffle-like texture extend more than halfway between my shoulder and my elbow, near the widest part of my bicep. However, the feel is so lightweight, I forgot about the hem at the base of the sleeve.

This is one of the lightest-weight jerseys I’ve worn and is excellent at keeping me dry in hot and very humid weather. The zipper pull is great for a quick pull up before a descent, or a pull down at the base of a climb, and the hem at the waist is cut to fit a riding position.

One of the most notable features is the comfort afforded at the neck of the jersey, which is as comfortable fully zipped as any jersey I’ve recently worn with the zipper slightly lowered.

The MAAP Pro Base jersey is a second skin with brilliant wicking properties. Photo: Mark Yanagisawa

MAAP Pro bibshorts are compressive, but not binding. The fit is excellent. Photo: Mark Yanagisawa

The Team Bib Evo bibshort ($270) from MAAP are worth every penny — and a lot of pennies are needed for these top-tier shorts. The fit is true to size, but since these pro-level cycling bib shorts offer so much compression, they have a very snug fit. The leg panels are on the long side, extending to nearly my knees.

The chamois in the MAAP Team Bib Evo bibshort is even more comfortable than the one in the MAAP Training bib shorts, which means that while I almost always use an anti-chafe application before I put on shorts, with the MAAP Team Bib Evo bibshort it might have been superfluous.

Another oh-so-comfortable feature of the MAAP Team Bib Evo bibshort is the straps. I really prefer tape bib straps to any other option, even when riding indoors. And with these bib shorts, the breathable mesh back panel just does not cause any overheating when riding indoors or out.

Team Bib Evo bibshort back panel is highly breathable. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Team Bib Evo bibshort tape straps offer a supremely comfortable fit. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The binding where the strap meets the front panels of the bib has proven to be comfortable and durable so far.

And the leg panels? Once these bibs are on and in place, the long, compressive legs with an elongated gripper band are just way comfortable. I’ve more expensive shorts with a “floating chamois” but after a few kilometers in the MAAP Team Bib Evo bibshorts I’m just enamored with the fit and comfort provided.

Verdict

If you’re considering an investment in high-quality performance cycling apparel that offers comfort for a lot of miles, the kits from MAAP are worth serious consideration. The cycling tops and bottoms are on par with options from Assos and Rapha. The slightly less pricey Training kit is an excellent option for warm to hot weather and offers slightly more room for some pre-season pounds than the top-tier kit. The MAAP Evo kit is compressive, keeps the wearer dry, and is an excellent option for the hottest rides, indoors or out.