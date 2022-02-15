MAAP Evade collection teases cycling kit for warm weather

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

MAAP, the Australian high-end cycling apparel brand, just launched its 2022 warm-weather kit.

The new MAAP Evolve collection incorporates some of the brand’s muted colors and understated style with minimal geometric patterns and branding.

The Evade Collection features updated colors for the lightweight performance Pro Base Jersey, crew neck, hoodie, and tee. The new Evolve collection includes the Pro Air jersey, Team Base Layer, cap, socks, and bidon.

“We wanted to offer a new level in post-ride comfort with the off-bike selection from the Evade Collection. We’ve used signature colors from our ranges so that there’s a cohesive experience for cyclists from the moment they take off their jerseys to kicking back,” said MAAP vice president of product.

The new apparel, like all MAAP kit, is produced with the brand’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes and meets Bluesign approval.

MAAP kit colors and patterns continue to be muted and simple. (Photo: MAAP)

MAAP avoids loud branding on its cycling kit. (Photo: MAAP)

Like Rapha, MAAP is now also creating casual apparel for off the bike.

The new clothing is available now from the MAAP website.