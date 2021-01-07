Liv Racing unveils new kit for 2021 season

Liv Cycling has unveiled its kit for the 2021 season.

Formerly team CCC-Liv, the squad has a sole title sponsor — the bike brand Liv — for the start of the ’21 season.

In a departure from the bright, be-seen orange the team has worn for the past several seasons, the new kits from the Swiss-based apparel manufacturer Cuore display subdued yet eye-catching tones of aubergine and deep acqua, with highlights of white and hints of dark orange.

The team will have access to the entire range of Cuore’s Pinnacle products which feature temperature control, protection from the sun and elements, and which have been aerodynamically optimized for racing.

With the new year, a new sponsorship arrangement requires the new, eye-catching kit, with a remarkable asymmetric design.

Photo: Courtesy Liv Cycling

Liv indicates that the flower on the right side of the kit is “unapologetically feminine” and “represents women everywhere and honors the vision and work of the women-led brand Liv founder, Bonnie Tu.”

Belgian Lotte Kopecky, a recent addition to the squad, will be the first to “break-in” the kit at a race as she competes at her national cyclocross championship on Sunday, January 10th.

“Sunday is the moment suprême: my debut for Liv Racing. That means I will be riding for the first time in competition on my new Brava Advanced, and for the first time in the new kit,” said Kopecky on the Liv Racing’s web site. “The kit design is beautiful: Stylish, clean, recognizable.”

Liv Racing plans two training camps in Spain — following strict “team bubble” protocols — to prepare for the coming season. The first race on the team’s calendar is the Vuelta CV Feminas, February 18-21.