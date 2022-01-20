L39ION of Los Angeles shows new Rapha kit for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

L39ION of Los Angeles has unveiled its new-look team kit for 2022 with apparel-maker Rapha.

The jersey design features a pattern of light traces and a color palette that the team says is symbolic of its domination of twilight and night-time criterium racing.

“This is hands down the coolest uniform I’ve ever worn in my career. The inspiration stemmed from a series of night racing photos that my brother and I fell in love with, and Rapha perfectly executed our design for 2022,” said team manager and co-founder Justin Williams.

“I’m thrilled that we could use this jersey to celebrate the thing we love most about bike racing: chaotic straightways, fast corners, and even faster sprints.”

2022 L39ION of Los Angeles team kit made by Rapha. (Photo: Kit Karzen/L39ION of Los Angeles)

Zwift continues on as a L39ION of LA sponsor. (Photo: Kit Karzen/L39ION of Los Angeles)

Fans of the L39ION squad will be able to purchase a replica kit from the Rapha store from March. A portion of the sales will go towards L39ION for team development.

The squad was the top-ranked domestic pro team in 2021 after it dominated the criterium circuit. It also hosted the Into the Lions Den criterium in October last year, offering up $100,000 in prizes across the men’s and women’s events.

L39ION’s Lance Haidet will be representing the United States at the upcoming UCI world cyclocross championships, in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the end of January.

Members of the Walton family, located nearby Benton, Arkansas, are among Rapha’s majority stakeholders. The family contributed significant funding to the host organization for the ‘cross world championships.