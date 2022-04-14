Become a Member

L39ion of Los Angeles cycling kit available for purchase

Rapha aero jersey, training jersey, and bib shorts are available in six sizes for each men's and women's cuts.

Announced in January 2022, L39ion of Los Angeles cycling kit for the current season is now available for purchase.

The Rapha apparel features a pattern of light traces and a color palette for the jersey that the team says is symbolic of its domination of twilight and night-time criterium racing.

“This is hands down the coolest uniform I’ve ever worn in my career. The inspiration stemmed from a series of night racing photos that my brother and I fell in love with, and Rapha perfectly executed our design for 2022,” said team manager and co-founder Justin Williams.

The L39ion of LA kit is available from the Rapha store, in both men’s and women’s cuts, and includes the PT Aero jersey ($210), Pro Team training jersey ($125), and Pro Team bib shorts ($285).

Both the women’s (XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL) and men’s kits (XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL) are available in six sizes.

