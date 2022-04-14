L39ion of Los Angeles cycling kit available for purchase

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Announced in January 2022, L39ion of Los Angeles cycling kit for the current season is now available for purchase.

The Rapha apparel features a pattern of light traces and a color palette for the jersey that the team says is symbolic of its domination of twilight and night-time criterium racing.

“This is hands down the coolest uniform I’ve ever worn in my career. The inspiration stemmed from a series of night racing photos that my brother and I fell in love with, and Rapha perfectly executed our design for 2022,” said team manager and co-founder Justin Williams.

The L39ion of LA kit is available from the Rapha store, in both men’s and women’s cuts, and includes the PT Aero jersey ($210), Pro Team training jersey ($125), and Pro Team bib shorts ($285).

Both the women’s (XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL) and men’s kits (XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL) are available in six sizes.