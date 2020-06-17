Cotopaxi Mariposa Crop bra review

The Mariposa is the least bra-like of the sports bras we have reviewed. It’s not a top you need to hide under other clothing, but one you’ll wear post-ride with shorts, in yoga class, or to the gym with or without a tee over it.

The Cotopaxi Mariposa Crop bra is not just a highly functional cycling sports bra, but also a top we wore on its own for climbing, gym workouts, and riding the trainer. Made from recycled polyester and spandex, this four-way stretch bra top doesn’t have molded cups or adjustable straps, but it was still one of the most universally comfortable bras any of us have worn. The moisture-wicking, double layer fabric conformed to breasts for a flattering shape. And because there aren’t in-molded cups, this top fit everyone, including our 38DD tester who normally needs a lot more structure to be comfortable.

Mariposa design and fit

The high cut neckline was a big win for this bra. Cotopaxi found a sweet spot with the cut. The top doesn’t choke you when you’re in the drops or on your mat in a full forward bend, and there’s no way the ladies will escape unintentionally regardless of how acrobatically your stretch before or after riding.

The neck is high, but the armholes are sculpted so that they’re unrestrictive but also not revealing. This high-cut top does show when you’re wearing it under a road jersey, but that didn’t bother testers, because of the bra’s bright and playful colors. The bra is reversible, so you can choose which colors you want to show.

Cotopaxi Mariposa Crop is colorful and reversible. Photo: Berne Broudy

Despite the Mariposa’s ample coverage, one tester said, “I felt like I was barely wearing anything under my base layer or riding jersey due to the minimal seams and strapping.” Contrast piping and seams are flatlock-sewn to eliminate chafing.

The Mariposa in action

The Mariposa does get damp during hard exercise, but even damp, the bra didn’t feel clammy and moisture evaporated quickly. With so much coverage and this top’s full double layer of fabric, we thought that in summer temps, or steamy humidity, we might get overheated. After wearing this bra for a week of all-day rides in Sedona, that concern was put to rest. One tester reported that once she put the bra on, she forgot about it. And, Polygiene’s permanent odor control kept this bra from stinking ride after ride. When we did wash it, it wasn’t because it smelled, but because salty sweat had made the fabric stiff.

Cotopaxi Mariposa Crop

Verdict

The Mariposa is the least bra-like of the sports bras we review here. It’s not a top you need to hide under other clothing, but one you’ll wear post-ride with shorts, in yoga class or to the gym with or without a tee over it. And though it looks simple, it packs moisture-wicking, stabilizing support, and odor control into a playful bra with plenty of coverage.