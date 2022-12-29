Bora Hansgrohe’s new kit features built-in aerodynamic updates

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bora Hansgrohe‘s new team kit for 2023 features built-in aerodynamic updates for the upcoming season.

The German-based team stays with Le Col, which unveiled the jersey Thursday.

The jersey is updated with aerodynamic features that were tested in wind tunnels by experts to achieve the fastest speeds possible for the team, officials said.

“The kit’s strategically placed tripping panels and seam layout smooth the airflow, while also minimizing drag to further increase the riders efficiency when riding at higher speeds,” team officials said.

A premium, lightweight lycra is used to provide stretch, while providing a “dialed-in fit for a further aerodynamic advantage, without restricting the riders movement.”

“Le Col is renowned for creating the fastest kits on the WorldTour and this one is no exception,” said Ralph Denk, Bora Hansgrohe general manager. “The 2022 Giro winning kit worn by Jai Hindley directly influenced the 2023 season’s kit and we know full well that it will take the team to exciting places in the coming year.”

The kit will soon be available in men’s and women’s sizes directly from Le Col.