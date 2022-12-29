Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

NEW YEARS SALE

Get 50% Off Outside+, Ends Jan. 2

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gear Apparel & Accessories
Apparel & Accessories

Bora Hansgrohe’s new kit features built-in aerodynamic updates

The jersey is updated with aerodynamic features that were tested in wind tunnels to minimize drag.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bora Hansgrohe‘s new team kit for 2023 features built-in aerodynamic updates for the upcoming season.

The German-based team stays with Le Col, which unveiled the jersey Thursday.

The jersey is updated with aerodynamic features that were tested in wind tunnels by experts to achieve the fastest speeds possible for the team, officials said.

“The kit’s strategically placed tripping panels and seam layout smooth the airflow, while also minimizing drag to further increase the riders efficiency when riding at higher speeds,” team officials said.

A premium, lightweight lycra is used to provide stretch, while providing a “dialed-in fit for a further aerodynamic advantage, without restricting the riders movement.”

“Le Col is renowned for creating the fastest kits on the WorldTour and this one is no exception,” said Ralph Denk, Bora Hansgrohe general manager. “The 2022 Giro winning kit worn by Jai Hindley directly influenced the 2023 season’s kit and we know full well that it will take the team to exciting places in the coming year.”

The kit will soon be available in men’s and women’s sizes directly from Le Col.

The team’s look is similar to 2022 and Jai Hindley’s Giro-winning jersey. (Photo: Bora Hansgrohe)

Stay On Topic

promo logo