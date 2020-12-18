Bora-Hansgrohe roll out 2021 kit design

German-based men’s WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe, home of Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss, Max Schachmann, and Felix Großschartner among others, debuted the newly-designed team kits for the coming season.

For 2021, Sportful remains the apparel manufacturer, and team manager Ralph Denk credits the company with functional, performance-oriented materials, which are also striking and stand out in the peloton.

Photo: Courtesy Bora-Hansgrohe

Photo: Courtesy Bora-Hansgrohe

“As a WorldTour Team, our first priority always lies in performance. Sportful has worked with us over the years to develop extremely fast material. But at the same time, we’d also like to present our fans and riders with striking designs. That’s why we’ve decided to choose a dedicated light grey as the main color in 2021,” Denk said. “Sportful is convinced that gentle grey tones are increasingly becoming a color trend in the fashion industry, so of course we’d like to stand at the forefront of this, right from the start. We will also remain true to our chevron.”

The coming 2021 season marks the fourth year that Sportful has been the Bora-Hansgrohe apparel sponsor.

Photo: Courtesy Bora-Hansgrohe