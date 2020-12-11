Bikepackers can now pack even more with the Tailfin Cargo Cage

The Tailfin’s Cargo Cage offers a modular design which the bikepacking crew just might appreciate more than any other feature.

Related:

CNC machined from 7075-T6 aluminum, Tailfin boasts that the Cargo Cage is stronger and more durable than any other system for carrying gear on a bike. And, the Tailfin Cargo Cage weighs in at a claimed just 56.6g.

When mounted with Tailfin’s Load Chip, rack up and carry bulky or heavy items. Without the Load Chip, you’ll be able to bring along longer things (think: fishing rods and tent poles).

Available is available in small ($55) or large ($60) to accommodate frame sizes and other loading specifications, and can be purchased directly from Tailfin.