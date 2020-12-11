Bikepackers can now pack even more with the Tailfin Cargo Cage
Tailfin boasts that the modular Cargo Cage is stronger and more durable than any other system for carrying gear on a bike.
The Tailfin’s Cargo Cage offers a modular design which the bikepacking crew just might appreciate more than any other feature.
Related:
- Revelate Designs updates Pronghorn handlebar system with new Stratex fabric
- Tech Podcast: Storage solutions are in the bag
- Ted King ventures into his first ultra-distance bikepacking race
CNC machined from 7075-T6 aluminum, Tailfin boasts that the Cargo Cage is stronger and more durable than any other system for carrying gear on a bike. And, the Tailfin Cargo Cage weighs in at a claimed just 56.6g.
When mounted with Tailfin’s Load Chip, rack up and carry bulky or heavy items. Without the Load Chip, you’ll be able to bring along longer things (think: fishing rods and tent poles).
Available is available in small ($55) or large ($60) to accommodate frame sizes and other loading specifications, and can be purchased directly from Tailfin.