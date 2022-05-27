The Best Women’s Workout Apparel of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Norrøna Singlet Top ($49)

(Photo: Courtesy Norrøna)

Many tanks are either too fitted, too loose, or too flowy. This hip-length option from Norrøna hits the sweet spot. Because of this spot-on fit, we barely noticed it during bicep curls and long spin classes. Its seamless style and deep racerback cut prevent underarm chafing, while the recycled polyester fabric has a silky feel. Bench presses and push-ups have never felt so luxurious. (XS-L)

Thinx Air Bikini Underwear ($35)

(Photo: Courtesy Thinx)

Of all the period underwear we tested, these were the least bulky and most breathable thanks to a light polyamide-elastic micromesh body. Flat outer seams prevented creep during lunges, burpess, and squats, and the cotton gusset held two regular tampons’ worth of fluid—yet we never felt sticky during our workouts. Just be sure to give them a cold wash and hang dry to help them last longer.(XXS-4X)

Rabbit EZ Long Sleeve Shirt ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Rabbit)

The mix of polyester and spandex in this slim-fit shirt is so buttery soft that you’ll want to keep it on long after your last rep. It has more heft than the other quick-dry warm-up tops we tested but without the bulk, making it ideal for cool morning runs when a fleece is too much. Plus, the reflective logo on the front had us feeling safer. (XS-XL)

Roka Lockhart Prescription Glasses ($245)

(Photo: Courtesy Roka)

Workout glasses usually have a fatal flaw: clingy arms that painfully pull hair when you take them off. Roka’s Lockhart frames avoid that issue with small, two-centimeter grips on the arms and spring-loaded hinges—which also help them adapt to many different face shapes. At only 22 grams, they were barely noticeable in downward dog and during trail runs.

Bearded Goat City Spin Shorts ($58)

(Photo: Courtesy Bearded Goat)

Most of the bike shorts we tested that actually stayed put were unflatteringly tight. This eight-inch pair from the Arkansas-based brand Bearded Goat were comfortably body-skimming, but didn’t ride up during spin sessions and cross-training workouts. They were so comfortable, stylish, and supportive that we even wore them outside the gym. (XS-XL)

Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall Bag ($170)

(: Courtesy Dagne Dover)

One bag you can take to the gym and the office? Sign us up. This 18-liter tote/pack effortlessly holds an extra set of clothes, tennis shoes, and toiletries, with separate compartments for your water bottle and laptop. The nonporous recycled polyester lining doesn’t keep odors and is easy to clean. Testers found the medium size to be plenty spacious, but we loved the broad range in sizing options as well (XS, S, L, and XL).

Brooks Run Within Crop Tank ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Brooks)

For hot and muggy workouts, we reach for this crop top. Its four-way-stretch polyester-spandex fabric provides maximum range of motion during long runs, and the bonded seams anchored it down when we were reaching overhead to make big moves at the climbing gym. Bonus: the small, secure side pockets are large enough to stash keys and an energy gel. (XS-XXL)

