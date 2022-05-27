Become a Member

The Best Women’s Travel Apparel of 2022

We adore these easy breezy on-the-road pieces

from Outside Online

Smartwool Merino Sport Ultra Light Anorak ($130)

Smartwool Merino Sport Ultra Light Anorak
(Photo: Courtesy Smartwool)

When you need something lightweight to stave off a cool breeze, grab this thin windbreaker. It scrunches down to the size of an apple, with merino mesh arm panels and button-shut side slits that provide good airflow. (XS–XL)

Buy Now

Outdoor Research Chehalis Overalls ($109)

Outdoor Research Chehalis Overalls
(Photo: Courtesy Outdoor Research)

Roomy enough to hike in, these overalls are a perfect anchor for your travel wardrobe. They’re made from a thin, breathable DWR-treated cotton-polyester ripstop and boast seven pockets, including a phone-size one on the chest. (XS–XL)

Buy Now

Columbia Pleasant Creek Stretch Dress ($80)

Columbia Pleasant Creek Stretch Dress
(Photo: Courtesy Columbia)

This warm-weather dress has built-in spandex undershorts and a bra that provides low-impact support for a range of chest sizes, whether you’re hiking or beach lounging. The water- and stain-repellent polyester-elastane fabric is stretchy and has UPF 50
protection. (XS–XXL)

Buy Now

Kodiak Brigden Shoes ($125)

Kodiak Brigden Shoes
(Photo: Courtesy Kodiak)

Compliments flew whenever testers wore these mesh and suede shoes: whether on a brewery patio or on the trail, they went with everything. A thick EVA midsole and roomy toe box keep feet happy, while a stain-repellent treatment keeps these kicks clean in sloppy conditions. (5–11)

Buy Now

Flylow Phoenix Shirt ($85)

Flylow Phoenix Shirt
(Photo: Courtesy Flylow)

No one in town will guess this polyester-spandex snap-up collared shirt is designed for hiking, fishing, and camping. Sure, it dries in a flash and you can stash cash or earbuds in the rear zipper pocket. But the fun patterns and form-fitting (not restrictive) cut offers modern aesthetics that fit in around town. (XS–XL)

Buy Now

Tracksmith New England Overshirt ($198)

Tracksmith New England Overshirt
(Photo: Courtesy Tracksmith)

The ecycled wool-cotton-nylon blend is cozy but not suffocating, perfect for keeping you comfortable on long travel days. A boxy silhouette makes layering easy, and it even has hand pockets like a true jacket. (XS–L)

Buy Now

Manduka Essence Bra ($50)

Manduka Essence Bra
(Photo: Courtesy Manduka)

The soft, wicking blend of recycled polyester and spandex used in the Essence is ideal for traveling. Plus, its crisscrossed straps and thick, wide, foldover underband with smooth edges provide proper support for low-impact activities like yoga, kayaking, and hiking. Even our D-cup testers were pleased by it. (XS-XL)

Buy Now

Teva Midform Universal Canvas Sandals ($60)

Teva Midform Universal Canvas Sandals
(Photo: Courtesy Teva)

Teva went cute with these canvas sandals. The thick midsole and furry straps yield all-day comfort for both rocky beach walks and urban exploration. Meanwhile, the cream color and chunky silhouette ooze style, no matter where they take you. (5–12)

Buy Now

This post contains affiliate links, primarily provided by our priority partner REI.com. We may earn a commission if you buy through these links. Read more about our policy.

