The Best Women’s Travel Apparel of 2022

Smartwool Merino Sport Ultra Light Anorak ($130)

When you need something lightweight to stave off a cool breeze, grab this thin windbreaker. It scrunches down to the size of an apple, with merino mesh arm panels and button-shut side slits that provide good airflow. (XS–XL)

Outdoor Research Chehalis Overalls ($109)

Roomy enough to hike in, these overalls are a perfect anchor for your travel wardrobe. They’re made from a thin, breathable DWR-treated cotton-polyester ripstop and boast seven pockets, including a phone-size one on the chest. (XS–XL)

Columbia Pleasant Creek Stretch Dress ($80)

This warm-weather dress has built-in spandex undershorts and a bra that provides low-impact support for a range of chest sizes, whether you’re hiking or beach lounging. The water- and stain-repellent polyester-elastane fabric is stretchy and has UPF 50

protection. (XS–XXL)

Kodiak Brigden Shoes ($125)

Compliments flew whenever testers wore these mesh and suede shoes: whether on a brewery patio or on the trail, they went with everything. A thick EVA midsole and roomy toe box keep feet happy, while a stain-repellent treatment keeps these kicks clean in sloppy conditions. (5–11)

Flylow Phoenix Shirt ($85)

No one in town will guess this polyester-spandex snap-up collared shirt is designed for hiking, fishing, and camping. Sure, it dries in a flash and you can stash cash or earbuds in the rear zipper pocket. But the fun patterns and form-fitting (not restrictive) cut offers modern aesthetics that fit in around town. (XS–XL)

Tracksmith New England Overshirt ($198)

The ecycled wool-cotton-nylon blend is cozy but not suffocating, perfect for keeping you comfortable on long travel days. A boxy silhouette makes layering easy, and it even has hand pockets like a true jacket. (XS–L)

Manduka Essence Bra ($50)

The soft, wicking blend of recycled polyester and spandex used in the Essence is ideal for traveling. Plus, its crisscrossed straps and thick, wide, foldover underband with smooth edges provide proper support for low-impact activities like yoga, kayaking, and hiking. Even our D-cup testers were pleased by it. (XS-XL)

Teva Midform Universal Canvas Sandals ($60)

Teva went cute with these canvas sandals. The thick midsole and furry straps yield all-day comfort for both rocky beach walks and urban exploration. Meanwhile, the cream color and chunky silhouette ooze style, no matter where they take you. (5–12)

