The Best Women’s Running Apparel of 2022

Norrøna Short Tights Shorts ($89)

Long spandex shorts are great for runners who tend to chafe or just want extra protection. Luckily, this five-inch pair is made from a nylon-elastane blend that’s incredibly light and not too compressive (read: you won’t feel like a sausage casing when they’re on). Plus, it has a rear pocket that easily fits a whole iPhone without any arm wrestling. (XS–L)

Janji AFO Hyperlight Cap ($38)

Everything about this 29-gram hat screams lightweight, from the ultrabreezy polyester-elastane fabric to the elastic pull cord. It scrunches down to roughly the size of a lemon—though it dissipates sweat so well that you’ll rarely want to take it off.

Oiselle Benjamina Joggers ($98)

Cotton joggers are great for cozying up after a cold winter run. But spring calls for something a little less heavy. Enter the Benjaminas, which are made from a perforated poly-spandex material that is light enough to put on over sweaty legs. The wide flat waistband sits comfortably without pinching, and jeans-style front pockets add around-town functionality for after your run. (XS–3XL)

Oakley Re:SubZero ($246)

For the 30th anniversary of Sub Zero, Oakley®️ launches Re:SubZero, a reinterpretation of the original, lightweight style. Leveraging PhysioMorphic Geometry™️, which enables eyewear to be designed without limitations, the unique shield lens shape is etched to give it a dual lens aesthetic – reminiscent of the original style. At only 24grams, this style leaves you feeling next to nothing, making it ideal for your everyday run and outdoor training.

Daehlie Sportswear Intensity Tee ($50)

On high-mercury days, silky, cool-feeling fabrics are often more comfortable than soft, buttery ones. That’s where the Intensity fits in. It’s made entirely of a polyester that feels like satin, with perforations across the back and thin mesh under the arms. Even on humid Vermont runs, the shirt stayed dry, and it never clung to moist skin. (XS–XL)

Mountain Hardwear Shade Lite Shorts ($59)

There’s not much to these three-inch shorts—no liner, no phone pockets, no zippers—and that’s exactly why we love them. They’re just soft, airy polyester with a drawstring waistband and an internal key pouch in the back, in a simple, straight, boxy cut that gives muscular thighs room to move. The result was exactly the kind of light, flowy fit and feel that testers wanted on hot New Mexican and Vermont summer runs. (XS–XL)

Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie ($69)

For chilly summits or exposed runs when sunscreen isn’t enough, we reach for the Echo. The fabric on this thin sun hoodie was updated with 100 percent recycled, anti-odor treated polyester that’s UPF 15–20 depending on the color. It’s thin enough to wear on sweltering days, and held up to a summer of brushy trail runs and rocky summit naps. (XXS–XL)

Tracksmith Twilight Crop Tank ($62)

Road marathoners or ex-trackies who want a race top that’s not as tight or short as a classic singlet: Tracksmith has your answer. Made from a thin and stretchy poly-elastane blend mesh, this slightly loose, cropped racerback tank was what we reached for on those steamy mid-day runs when we wanted to be wearing as little as possible. (XS–XL)

