The Best Women’s Road and Gravel Apparel of 2022

Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket ($149)

(Photo: Courtesy Assos)

The UMA GT turns your average lightweight shell into a fashion statement. Its fine stocking-mesh upper back helps your body dump heat fast (and allows your jersey’s design to show through) while stretchy, windproof nylon side panels keep you protected from lateral breezes. Full DWR treatment wards off the occasional brief rain shower, and dual slits on the back let you access your jersey pockets. (XS–XXL)

Ornot Magic Shell Jacket ($268)

(Photo: Courtesy Ornot)

When paired with a thermal jersey, this stretchy outer layer is ideal for cool evening or shoulder-season rides. Its highly breathable, waterproof fabric also kept us dry during summer showers. We love that the double zipper makes it easy to reach your jersey pockets from below, and that the sole exterior zipper pocket is large enough for a phone or gloves. (XS–XL)

Ostroy Zipperless Jersey ($135)

(Photo: Courtesy Ostroy)

Mesh in the front for breathability and solid poly-elastane on the back for sun protection makes this the perfect cycling top. It’s almost 100 grams lighter than a traditional jersey and is also more formfitting. Most importantly, no zipper means no weird bulges when you’re in the riding position, and a flattering silhouette even with the three pockets fully loaded. (XS–XXL)

Velocio Concept Bib Shorts ($309)

(Photo: Courtesy Velocio)

Velocio is known for innovative drop-tail configurations, and the Concept is no exception. The straps connect across your back for easy removal (no more fussing with hard-to-reach clips or reaching between your shoulder blades at every bathroom stop). Updates this year: raw-cut leg openings that lie flat and a chamois sewn beneath a separate panel to reduce seams at pinch points between the thigh and the pad. (XXS–3XL)

Ostroy Floral Not Sorry Vest ($130)

(Photo: Courtesy Ostroy)

Ostroy updated this roomy vest with a two-way zipper, which is critical for accessing pockets on long rides. It’s made of nylon-poly fabric, with small perforations on the back panel and a high collar to keep out gusts. The result is perfect for rides with dramatic temperature changes. And with three roomy pockets, it acts like an instant jersey when you layer it over a long-sleeve top. (XS–XL)

MAAP Prime New Era Cap ($65)

(Photo: Courtesy MAAP)

It’s tricky to find a cap that will fend off rain without making you sweat. This one strikes that balance with a three-layer waterproof poly-blend fabric and thermo-welded taped seams. We tested it on sweltering summer days and cold shoulder-season ones, and it kept us happy on both. (one size)

Iris Signature Bib Shorts ($150)

(Photo: Courtesy Iris)

These might be the only bibs you’ll ever need. Silicone inside the leg panels in place of separate grip strips means no sausage leg, and a multi-density foam chamois kept us content during all-day rides. Best of all is the magnetic drop tail: no more need to hold your jersey (and its full pockets) while hovering over the toilet. (XXS–3XL)

