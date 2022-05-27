Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Apparel & Accessories

The Best Women’s Road and Gravel Apparel of 2022

A cycling outfit that everyone will love

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Digital + Print
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Annual subscription to Peloton magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews & Peloton

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket ($149)

Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket
(Photo: Courtesy Assos)

The UMA GT turns your average lightweight shell into a fashion statement. Its fine stocking-mesh upper back helps your body dump heat fast (and allows your jersey’s design to show through) while stretchy, windproof nylon side panels keep you protected from lateral breezes. Full DWR treatment wards off the occasional brief rain shower, and dual slits on the back let you access your jersey pockets. (XS–XXL)

Buy Now

Ornot Magic Shell Jacket ($268)

Ornot Magic Shell Jacket
(Photo: Courtesy Ornot)

When paired with a thermal jersey, this stretchy outer layer is ideal for cool evening or shoulder-season rides. Its highly breathable, waterproof fabric also kept us dry during summer showers. We love that the double zipper makes it easy to reach your jersey pockets from below, and that the sole exterior zipper pocket is large enough for a phone or gloves. (XS–XL)

Buy Now

Ostroy Zipperless Jersey ($135)

Ostroy Zipperless Jersey
(Photo: Courtesy Ostroy)

Mesh in the front for breathability and solid poly-elastane on the back for sun protection makes this the perfect cycling top. It’s almost 100 grams lighter than a traditional jersey and is also more formfitting. Most importantly, no zipper means no weird bulges when you’re in the riding position, and a flattering silhouette even with the three pockets fully loaded. (XS–XXL)

Buy Now

Velocio Concept Bib Shorts ($309)

Velocio Concept Bib Shorts
(Photo: Courtesy Velocio)

Velocio is known for innovative drop-tail configurations, and the Concept is no exception. The straps connect across your back for easy removal (no more fussing with hard-to-reach clips or reaching between your shoulder blades at every bathroom stop). Updates this year: raw-cut leg openings that lie flat and a chamois sewn beneath a separate panel to reduce seams at pinch points between the thigh and the pad. (XXS–3XL)

Buy Now

Ostroy Floral Not Sorry Vest ($130)

Ostroy Floral Not Sorry Vest
(Photo: Courtesy Ostroy)

Ostroy updated this roomy vest with a two-way zipper, which is critical for accessing pockets on long rides. It’s made of nylon-poly fabric, with small perforations on the back panel and a high collar to keep out gusts. The result is perfect for rides with dramatic temperature changes. And with three roomy pockets, it acts like an instant jersey when you layer it over a long-sleeve top. (XS–XL)

Buy Now

MAAP Prime New Era Cap ($65)

MAAP Prime New Era Cap
(Photo: Courtesy MAAP)

It’s tricky to find a cap that will fend off rain without making you sweat. This one strikes that balance with a three-layer waterproof poly-blend fabric and thermo-welded taped seams. We tested it on sweltering summer days and cold shoulder-season ones, and it kept us happy on both. (one size)

Buy Now

Iris Signature Bib Shorts ($150)

Iris Signature Bib Shorts
(Photo: Courtesy Iris)

These might be the only bibs you’ll ever need. Silicone inside the leg panels in place of separate grip strips means no sausage leg, and a multi-density foam chamois kept us content during all-day rides. Best of all is the magnetic drop tail: no more need to hold your jersey (and its full pockets) while hovering over the toilet. (XXS–3XL)

Buy Now

This post contains affiliate links, primarily provided by our priority partner REI.com. We may earn a commission if you buy through these links. Read more about our policy.

Stay On Topic

promo logo