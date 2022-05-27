The Best Sports Bras of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Rabbit EZ ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Rabbit)

Best for Low Impact

For yoga, hiking, or traveling, we reach for this spaghetti-strap bra. It’s made from an ultrasoft polyester-spandex knit that feels like pajamas, and thus became a fixture in our gym bags for changing into after a sweaty run or weight session, and a favorite for any day we didn’t want to wear underwire. The thin elastic band and minimal straps are a relief on sweltering days—but they only provide medium support for A and B cups, and the front panel only offers enough coverage for up to a D cup. Still, the buttery fabric was so alluring that even our bustier testers kept pulling this bra out of the pile. (XS–XL)

The North Face Movmynt ($65)

(Photo: Courtesy The North Face)

Best for Medium Impact

If you like racerbacks, this is your bra. At first glance, it’s simple: just polyester, nylon, and elastane fabric with a minimally seamed construction. But a few smart features make it stand out. For starters, there are the perforations strategically placed along the front of the band to help dissipate cleavage sweat. There’s also a front phone pocket, which is convenient and surprisingly comfortable, and a small fabric loop on the back of the bottom band for carrying your shirt when you get too hot. “It’s very basic with some nice details, which is pretty much exactly what I want in a bra,” said one D-cup tester. This is a medium-to-high-impact bra for those with A to C cups and a low-to-medium-impact bra for those with D-cup chests and above. (XS–XXL)

Outdoor Voices All-Time ($58)

(Photo: Courtesy Outdoor Voices)

Best for Doing It All

Sometimes you just want a bra that gets straight to the point: classic design, no features or frills. That’s the All-Time from Outdoor Voices. This racerback is made from a substantial, compressive (but quick-drying!) nylon-elastane blend, with a one-inch band that offers moderate support for D and DD chests without being overkill for As and Bs. It’s also cut slightly low in the front, which lends natural ventilation. Small-chested testers identified this as their running bra of choice, since many other racerbacks have more coverage than an A cup needs. “It felt like the perfect bra,” said one such tester. “So simple and straightforward—and comfy enough for high and low impact.”Larger-chested testers loved it for HIIT, hiking, yoga, and pretty much everything else. (XS–XL)

Oiselle Queen ($72)

(Photo: Courtesy Oiselle)

Best For High Support

This max-support, high-impact bra has the works: a four-clasp back, adjustable straps, and molded cups that are perforated for ventilation. Yet unlike so many sports bras designed for large chests, the Queen doesn’t feel overwhelming to put on or claustrophobic to wear. Credit the two-inch-wide ribbed elastic band: it hugs your rib cage to provide snug support from below without pinching or digging in, and without full-back coverage. The polyester blend includes a whopping 22 percent spandex for incredible stretch that supports full range of motion, while a no-stretch power-mesh lining keeps your chest in place. One DD tester routinely wore this bra for her morning runs and then went right to her home office without changing—it’s that comfortable. (32–40 C–DD)

