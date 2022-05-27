Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Apparel & Accessories

The Best Road and Gravel Shoes of 2022

Step up your cycling game with these road, gravel, and spin shoes

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Digital + Print
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Annual subscription to Peloton magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews & Peloton

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Shimano S-Phyre RC902 ($430)

Shimano S-Phyre RC902
(Photo: Courtesy Shimano)

Shimano’s top-of-the-line S-Phyre RC902 is our pick for the best no-expense-spared road shoe. The rigid carbon sole provides a stiff pedaling platform, and the BOA Li2 dial makes this shoe easy to adjust on the fly. We also like the ability to change the cable-lacing pattern at the forefoot to increase or decrease forefoot tension and further customize the fit. The RC902 has a slightly narrower forefoot than some of its competitors. Thankfully, Shimano also offers a wide version of the RC902 that’s suited to cyclists with high-volume feet.

Buy Now

Specialized S-Works Recon Vent Evo ($425)

Specialized S-Works Recon Vent Evo
(Photo: Courtesy Specialized)

Many gravel races take place in the sweltering midsummer heat. Specialized’s new S-Works Recon Vent Evo handles those conditions extremely well, thanks to large mesh panels that promote airflow. We’ve logged hundreds of hot-weather miles in the shoe and have been impressed with its breezy comfort—and the ultrastiff carbon sole, which produces efficient power transfer. Plus, we love the ability to fine-tune the fit with the S3 Boa dials, particularly on long rides.

Buy Now

Bontrager Cadence ($140)

Bontrager Cadence
(Photo: Courtesy Bontrager)

Traditional road shoes have stiff soles that are purpose-built for pedaling performance, but they’ll have you waddling like a penguin when you’re off the bike. If you ride a lot in the virtual world of Zwift or in a spin studio, consider Bontrager’s Cadence. This indoor-focused cycling shoe pairs a two-bolt interface with an EVA-padded insole and rubber outsole that emphasize walkability, and thus look and feel at home in the gym. The single Boa dial makes it a snap to adjust.

Buy Now

Giro Stylus ($100)

Giro Stylus
(Photo: Courtesy Giro)

The Stylus is great for new riders investing in their first pair of clipless shoes, as well as for deal-savvy cyclists of all ability levels. This stylish model looks like it should cost twice as much as its asking price. The synthetic, one-piece upper wraps around the foot without seams or stitching that can create pressure points. But Giro’s designers packed in immense value by combining that premium construction with a budget-friendly, yet very secure, three-strap Velcro closure. The reinforced nylon and fiberglass sole is likewise economical, and yet stiff enough for sprints or century rides.

Buy Now

This post contains affiliate links, primarily provided by our priority partner REI.com. We may earn a commission if you buy through these links. Read more about our policy.

Stay On Topic

promo logo