The Best Men’s Workout Apparel of 2022

Hoka Performance 3/4 Sleeve Shirt ($58)

(Photo: Courtesy Hoka)

Made of Polartec Power Dry fabric, this top kept our body temperature even during long aerobic sessions. Testers also appreciated the UPF 50-plus sun protection; the wide collar that let our necks breathe on sweltering summer days; and the three-quarter-length sleeves, which were perfect for when the temps started out chilly and heated up by the afternoon. (XS-XL)

Reigning Champ Polartec Delta Tee ($80)

(Photo: Courtesy Reigning Champ)

Breathable and soft, but with a heavier weight that exudes quality, the Delta shirt was our most-used tee this summer—both on and off the track. Credit its Polartec Delta fabric, made with hydrophobic yarn that prevented the shirt from clinging to our sweaty skin, thus cooling it with more airflow. “It’s meant to be worked out in, but I’d be hard-pressed to say it’s not the best-looking black T-shirt I own,” said one tester. (XS-XXL)

Outdoor Voices High Stride Pants ($88)

(Photo: Courtesy Outdoor Voices)

These superlight, soft 100 percent recycled polyester joggers make a stellar pair of warm-up pants, but we also wore them around town and while running errands thanks to their sleek, tapered cut. They have everything you need in a simple pair of sweats and nothing extra. Just ankle zippers, elastic at the waistband, one discreet back zippered pocket for your keys and an ID, and two hand pockets. (XS-XL)

2XU Aero Long Sleeve ($39.99)

The Aero Long Sleeve combines a double-knit sweat-wicking body with a lightweight and breathable mesh back to keep you dry and cool and performing at your best. Plus with reflective logos and trims throughout, you have 360 degree visibility when you need it most.

Sidekick Swerve Muscle Scraper Massage Tool ($95)

(Photo: Courtesy Sidekick)

After years of using a plastic myofascial massage tool to work on our forearms, upgrading to a firmer, stainless-steel muscle scraper like the Swerve allowed us to knead out bigger muscle areas (like thighs and shoulders) more effectively. The dual-beveled treatment edge felt gentle enough that we weren’t afraid to really dig in. Testers also found that the Swerve pairs well with a topical gel lubricant to make it easier on the skin.

ProMix Protein Puff Bar Snack ($30 for 12)

(Photo: Courtesy ProMix)

Say goodbye to your humdrum protein snacks (which, let’s be honest, often taste like cardboard). Each of Promix’s bars has 15 grams of whey protein, contains only five grams or fewer of sugar, and is soft and chewy but not overly sweet. It comes in four delicious flavors: vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate, and snickerdoodle. We like to think of it as a healthier, more adult Rice Krispies Treat.

Nike Metcon 7 Training Shoes ($130)

(Photo: Courtesy Nike)

The newest version of the Metcon features a rubber sole that wraps upward around the arch for added grip on the weight-room floor—crucial when we were maxing out. The wide, flat heel offered stability during heavy Olympic lifts, which require a solid base, and a clever hook-and-loop closure on the tongue kept our laces locked in. (men’s 3.5-22)

Ten Thousand Tactical shorts 5″ ($78)

(Photo: Courtesy Ten Thousand)

The Tactical shorts handled our testers’ most brutal HIIT sessions, with an abrasion-resistant spandex blend shell that withstood a barrage of friction from gym mats and barbells. Plus, these bottoms are available with a supportive compression liner that has a pocket big enough to fit a smartphone. (XS-XXL)

