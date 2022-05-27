The Best Men’s Travel Apparel of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Chacos Chillos Sneakers ($65)

(Photo: Courtesy Chacos)

This sandal-sneaker love child proved extremely versatile for warm-weather travel. The breathable canvas lace-up is snug and supportive enough for day hikes, sleek enough to wear with jeans, and has a crushable heel, so you can wear it as a cushy slip-on. (7–14)

Buy Now

Royal Robbins ReadyDry Briefs ($22)

(Photo: Courtesy Royal Robbins)

Comfortable, moisture-wicking underwear is the unsung hero of a precision travel kit. The ReadyDry is made from wildly soft recycled polyester and was supportive enough for testers to wear on ten-mile trail runs. Plus, it dries extremely fast, ideal for hand-washing in hotel-room sinks. (S–XXL)

Buy Now

Marmot X Pendleton Waist Pack ($40)

(Photo: Courtesy Marmot)

This three-liter waist pack weighs four ounces and is stuffed with travel-nerd features like gear loops, a covert passport pocket that rests against your waist, and an adjustable—and stylish—lightweight belt with a print by Pendleton. It stuffs down to the size of an orange.

Buy Now

Sponsor Content

Huk Pursuit Volley Shorts ($35)

The Pursuit Volley Shorts are about to be your go to summer companion. With +30 UPF Sun Protections, blended fabric with flexibility and stretch, a durable water repellent finish and quick drying, it’s the ultimate summer short.

Buy Now

Flylow Trailwork Pants ($95)

(Photo: Courtesy Flylow)

Flylow’s Trailwork pants are a utility player: sturdy enough for physical labor and plenty stretchy for scrambling, with a slim cut that meets date-night standards. The DWR coating kept valuables dry during an hourlong walk in the rain, while the nylon canvas fabric still breathes like cotton. (28–42)

Buy Now

Reigning Champ Polartec Delta Polo ($115)

(Photo: Courtesy Reigning Champ)

This top turned one cotton-T-shirt-loving tester into a daily polo wearer. Credit Polartec Delta, which is knit into a raised grid composed of hydrophilic and hydrophobic yarns that wick moisture better than many tech fabrics. We crushed sprint workouts and then earned style compliments during meetings hours later. (XS–XXL)

Buy Now

Taylor Stitch Lined Utility Shirt ($188)

(Photo: Courtesy Taylor Stitch)

A layer of light recycled polyester fill inside the organic cotton exterior of this shirt kept testers comfortable on outings into the low forties. The Utility is made to take a beating, but everyone raved about how good the slim silhouette looks. (XS–XXL)

Buy Now

Vaer D4 Meridian USA Solar Diver Watch ($339 and up)

(Photo: Courtesy Vaer)

The best travel watch does its job without fuss. Testers never had to worry about the D4’s batteries, since they’re solar powered; nor did they have to be careful on beach days—this timepiece is waterproof to 200 meters. Still, the aluminum bezel classes up any outfit.

Buy Now