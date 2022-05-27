The Best Men’s Running Apparel of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Nathan Dash Long Sleeve Tee ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Nathan)

This über-soft nylon-polyester-spandex long-sleeve tee from Nathan is ideal for layering on cooler days or as a do-it-all piece for spring running. The cut is flatteringly trim, but a healthy amount of stretch means it’s not constrictive. (XS–XXL)

Tracksmith Strata Shorts ($88)

(Photo: Courtesy Tracksmith)

These stylish three-inch-inseam shorts are constructed from a comfy nylon-elastane fabric that’s been treated with an antimicrobial finish—we wore them for a week before realizing they were due for a wash. The interior back pocket is divided into three compartments for easy access to gels and credit cards. (S–XL)

Smartwool Men’s Merino Sport Ultralite Tank ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Smartwool)

Thanks to a blend of merino wool and Tencel lyocell, this silky tank from Smartwool dried within a few hours of putting it through the wringer during a hard interval session. It’s more formfitting than other tanks we tested, but still loose enough that it doesn’t cling on sweltering days. (S–XXL)

Oakley Re:SubZero ($246)

For the 30th anniversary of Sub Zero, Oakley®️ launches Re:SubZero, a reinterpretation of the original, lightweight style. Leveraging PhysioMorphic Geometry™️, which enables eyewear to be designed without limitations, the unique shield lens shape is etched to give it a dual lens aesthetic – reminiscent of the original style. At only 24grams, this style leaves you feeling next to nothing, making it ideal for your everyday run and outdoor training.

The North Face Flight Lightriser Wind Jacket ($129)

(Photo: Courtesy The North Face)

Made from recycled nylon, the durable and waterproof Lightriser gets the nod as our go-to summer running jacket. Tiny perforations that run down the spine help with breathability, while the elastic thumb loops and waist cinch provide a secure fit when you’re charging. (XS–XL)

Smartwool Merino Sport Boxer Briefs ($35)

(Photo: Courtesy Smartwool)

The Sport 150 keeps you fresh thanks to a fusion of sweat-evaporating polyester and odor-blocking merino wool. While the double front panel offers extra support, the four-inch inseam prevents them from peeking out from beneath most running shorts. (S–XXL)

Janji Transit Tech Pants ($88)

(Photo: Courtesy Janji)

A lightweight alternative to sweatpants, these breathable, stretchy polyester bottoms boast a durable water-resistant finish that beads off light rain. They have three phone-compatible zippered pockets, one of which includes a handy keychain loop. (S–XL)

Maloja MaxM. Vest ($109)

(Photo: Courtesy Maloja)

This nylon-spandex vest weighs just over three ounces and can stuff to a fist-size ball in its own pocket. Even if you don’t like the high-visibility color, reflective detailing along the seams increases safety. Laser-cut holes in the back provided welcome ventilation. (XS–XL)

Hex Performance Laundry Detergent ($12)

(Photo: Courtesy Hex)

Specifically engineered with smaller molecules to attack the grime in densely woven synthetic tech fabrics, this biodegradable detergent is safe for all materials (including shells), and deep cleaned the gnarliest of our workout clothes.

