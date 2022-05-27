The Best Men’s Road and Gravel Apparel of 2022

7mesh Colorado Arm Warmer ($60)

(Photo: Courtesy 7Mesh)

Decent arm warmers are easy to find. These are next level: thin and silky yet warm and water-repellent. They pack down small to stuff in your jersey pocket and boast silicon grip strips and a compressive fit to prevent sliding or bunching (XS–L).

DeFeet Cush Wool Blend Socks ($21)

(Photo: Courtesy DeFeet)

DeFeet makes its socks in North Carolina with recycled polyester and merino wool. Our go-to pair is the Cush, which is wicking, slightly padded, highly durable, and perfect year-round. Our favorite features: the padded, minimally-seamed toe box and the arch compression. (S–XL)

POC Muse Jersey ($150)

(Photo: Courtesy POC)

This soft and wicking merino-polyester top excels in a wide range of temperatures yet holds shape so loaded pockets don’t sag like the ones on wool jerseys of yore. Other niceties: reflective hits, a zippered phone pocket, a sleeve for emergency contact information, and modern three-quarter sleeves that come down close to your elbow for style points. (S–XXL)

​​ Giordana FR-C Pro Men’s Bib Shorts ($250)

(Photo: Courtesy Giordana)

Of the hundreds of bib shorts we’ve tested, this is our favorite everyday pair. Many others cause friction or pinching after hours in the saddle; the FR-C Pro’s chamois is impeccable, delivering cushioning and support without any bunching, binding, or rubbing from things like heat molding or seams. (XS–3XL)

MAAP Prime Vest ($175)

(Photo: Courtesy MAAP)

Built from Polartec’s stretchy waterproof-breathable NeoShell material, the MAAP Prime offers snug-fitting weather protection that doesn’t feel plasticky or constrictive like so many other shells. And it won’t cause you to overheat, even when you’re putting the hammer down. (XS–XL)

Castelli Idro 3 Jacket ($299)

(Photo: Courtesy Castelli)

Plenty of companies make rain shells out of Gore-Tex’s ultralight, ultrathin Shake Dry. Castelli’s is the best. It has a tall collar, a zipper large enough to work with cold fingers, wrist gaiters that fit over gloves, big reflective strips, and a bit of stretch in the back. (S–XXL)

Velocio Men’s Concept Radiator Jersey ($199)

(Photo: Courtesy Velocio)

Velocio’s Concept Radiator employs Polartec’s Delta Mesh Radiator fabric, a Tencel and recycled-polyester weave that wicks crazy fast and feels like an air conditioner next to your skin. The pockets are a sturdier fabric so they don’t sag. (XS–4XL)

Sportful Supergiara Bib Shorts ($195)

(Photo: Courtesy Sportful )

Long gravel days beg for more storage capacity. Many brands now make bibs with extra pockets on the back—but they’re often unreachable under your jersey. Sportful puts two pockets low on the back, where they won’t be covered, plus a big one on the side. The multidensity chamois pad and reflective hits are bonus. Note: the slim, compressive fit may feel snug, so if in doubt, size up. (S–3XL)

