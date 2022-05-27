The Best Bike Commuting Gear of 2022

Become a Member

Ostroy Resort Unisex Shirt ($98)

Ostroy Resort Unisex Shirt
(Photo: Courtesy Ostroy)

A silklike polyester-lycra blend elevates this short-sleeve button-down above your typical tropical shirt. It dries quickly, has a small rear buttoned key pocket, and comes in an array of cycling-themed prints. (2XS–2XL)

Showers Pass Elements Jacket ($219)

Showers Pass Elements Jacket
(Photo: Courtesy Showers Pass)

We have spent years testing rain jackets on our commutes, and the Elements is our favorite, both on and off the bike. This seam-sealed, 2.5-layer shell boasts a deep, zip-off drawstring hood, a drop tail to protect from road spray, two phone-size chest pockets, and two large vents so you can dump heat but still keep your core dry. (men’s S–XXL / women’s XS–XL)

SKS Raceblade Pro Fenders ($75)

SKS Raceblade Pro Fenders
(Photo: Courtesy SKS)

Fenders are critical for commuting in wet weather. While most need to be screwed to braze-ons, these attach to supports that strap to rear stays with hefty rubber safety bands, and install with just an Allen wrench, so they’re easy to pop on or off. The standard size fits over 700×18–25 rubber, and the XL version fits 700×25–32.

Chrome Anza Women’s Shorts ($110)

Chrome Anza Women’s Shorts
(Photo: Courtesy Chrome)

These shorts were built for day-after-day, everyday around-town riding. They’re made of a quick-dry nylon-poly blend, with double-layered seat seams that boost durability for maximum time in the saddle. A built-in U-lock holster and six pockets that fit keys and cash mean you can run light errands sans frame bags or backpack. (0–14)

Kryptonite Evolution Mini-5 U-lock ($82)

Kryptonite Evolution Mini-5 U-lock
(Photo: Courtesy Kryptonite)

Small U-locks are harder to jack open or cut without damaging your bike frame. Enter the Mini. Its steel shackle is a hefty 13 millimeters thick but it’s only 3.25 inches wide by 5.5 inches tall, so there’s no big gap between your bike frame and the post to which it is locked.

Outlier Futureslimworks Men’s Pants ($160)

Outlier Futureslimworks Men’s Pants
(Photo: Courtesy Outlier)

Made from water-repellent nylon-elastane canvas, these pants are seriously stretchy and plenty light for summer, yet they’re still tough enough to hold up to the friction and abuse of constant riding. The only downside is the fixed 33.5-inch inseam. (Cuff ’em if you’re short, though you’re out of luck if you’re tall.) (28–40)

Chrome Warsaw MD Backpack ($180)

Chrome Warsaw MD Backpack
(Photo: Courtesy Chrome)

This 25-liter bag is the smaller cousin to the massive, 52-liter messenger backpack that has been a staple of the Chrome lineup—and a favorite of ours—for many years. It’s made of heavy-duty 1,050-denier nylon with a tarp liner, and boasts two external pockets plus a water bottle sleeve. Significantly, it’s also small enough to carry onto an airplane.

