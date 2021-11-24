100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition review

Other models of the 100% Speedcraft are available at a lower price, but they don't have the cachet that the Peter Sagan Limited Edition sunglasses do.

Shield-style sunglasses have made a big return to the forefront of style in the peloton over the past few seasons, and no other cyclist may be as recognizable in big glasses as Peter Sagan in his 100%. While the 100% Speedcraft is available in several lens and frame color combinations, the Sagan Limited Edition — with a gold mirror lens and black/gold frame — stands out as the boldest lens and frame combination of the bunch.

The color combination updates the previous edition in the Sagan line, while the technology and fit remain unchanged for this year’s model from the California-based company.

Of all 100% cycling eyewear, the Speedcraft may offer the most coverage – even more than the S3. On days with a light breeze, these 100% Speedcraft shields are excellent at providing maximal eye protection from wind-borne objects and blinding sunlight. On windy days, with a lot of junk — cut grass, pollen, and bits of leaves, things circulating around from passing cars — flying through the air, these glasses are ideal. And when descending into cool air, these 100% Speedcraft glasses keep my eyes from tearing up. Oh, and being able to see where I’m going while riding is always a plus.

The 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition has strong, bold styling. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

Wraparound shield-style Lens

The 100% Speedcraft lens curved like a section of a cylinder to lessen distortion. Compare this to some models of big sunglasses from Rudy Project and Oakly, which feature a flatter lens, and you may notice a difference. I did not. This lens type is most commonly used in prescription eyewear to correct astigmatism, but in this application, it is intended to minimize distortion. While wearing the 100% Speedcraft glasses, spotting things to avoid in the road, or even just reading my GPS watch and Garmin head unit, no matter the daytime light conditions, is always a quick and easy glance. The clarity of the 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan LimitedEdition lens is excellent.

100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition features an aggressively curved lens. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

The 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition offers excellent visibility and distortion-free peripheral vision. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

Initially, I had a concern about the lens fogging when riding on cooler days. However, despite the near-goggle-like proportions, fogging is a very rare occurrence. I can feel the slightest bit of ventilation from time to time while wearing the 100% Speedcraft. Whether this is a result of the small vents to promote air circulation at the bottom of the lens or just the shape of the lens which does allow a very small amount of air circulation, I’m not sure. But it’s effective.

The massive, wraparound gold lens offers satisfactory resistance to fingerprint smudging. And, to my delight, the lens resisted scratching from minor bumps. I can imagine for those with smaller faces that these glasses will conceal a lot of your face, which may or may not be a bonus.

Robust, chunky frame

100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition frame, while relatively heavy, does not feel weighty, and stays in place on my face. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition lens has two, small vents where the nosepiece attaches to the underside of the lens. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

The temples on the 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition can be bent to accommodate fit, and the no-slip grippers do a bang-up job of keeping these glasses in place. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

Another feature of the Speedcraft Peter Sagan LE sunglasses is the comfortable fit of the temples. The nonslip grippers keep the Speedcraft in place even when my chin is canted down. These glasses tip the scales at 35g — some 11g more than the super-light Roka Matador air shield sunglasses — but slipping down my nose is never much of a factor, and the weight of the glasses on my face is not really noticeable.

The nosepiece and non-slip/non-chafe guards on the bottom edge of the lens are made of the same material, and this helps keep these big glasses in place. This design does dual duty as it also ensures the bottom edge of the lens is comfortable against my cheeks. The top edge of the frame, which has a bit of a protruding lip to it, and it sits “proudly” was occasionally noticeable from time to time, like when I am staring at the rear hub of the wheel in front of me and I glance skyward. While this is not a big deal, the bold frame is more noticeable than the shield sunglass frames from other brands that I’ve worn.

Easy wearability

One feature which I always look for in cycling sunglasses is how well they stay put in road cycling helmets with sunglass docks. Of course, I can cram my glasses into a jersey pocket if I’ve the space, or hook an arm down the neck of my jersey and hope the glasses don’t fall out, but I much prefer to park unworn glasses in my helmet while not being worn.

The 100% do well in this regard.

For those with small faces: The 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition will provide excellent coverage. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan Limited Edition verdict

One feature that 100% does not offer is a lens replacement or warranty against scratches. I’ve been a Rudy Project wearer for a number of years, and have used the brand’s lens replacement program to replace scratched lenses. In having such a program, Rudy Project both acknowledges its sunglass lenses can be scratched under normal use, so the brand is willing to provide replacements for a small fee. 100% offers no such program, so keeping the lenses scratch-free is going to have to be a thing.

The 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan edition is big and bold with a unique lens color and frame style. But are they worth the additional cash? If you are OK with the 100% Speedcraft black frame and a mirror red lens instead of the gold lens, then you might ask yourself if the additional $35 is well-spent. But, if you’re a Peter Sagan fan, or you like the biggest and boldest styles of performance eyewear, then yes, these sunglasses are for you.