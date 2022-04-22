100% goes smaller with Hypercraft XS
The frameless sunglass gets a smaller lens, shorter temples, and less weight.
Fans of the nearly full-face coverage shield style sunglasses now have slightly more — er less — reason to smile.
The 100% Hypercraft XS frameless sunglass ($135-$165) is designed to fit those with smaller faces.
100% claims the sunglass is 15 percent smaller than the original Hypercraft, and our scale has the smaller version weighing 2g less than the standard size.
While this may not seem like much, it’s a 10 percent reduction in weight.
Not only is the lens scaled, the temples are also shorter – 123.6mm long compared with the 131.4mm of the larger Hypercraft.
The new, smaller Hypercraft XS is constructed of the same materials as the larger model, and offers the same six-base cylindrical shield shape. This means virtually no optical distortion through the entire lens.
100% states the lens offers 100 percent UV protection and has a scratch-resistant coating that is also oil- and water-resistant. The shield is fog-resistant thanks to four vents in front.
The ear and nose contact points on the 100% Hypercraft XS promise a secure fit.
The 100% Hypercraft XS is available in six colors from the Hypercraft website: matte stone grey/HiPER crimson silver mirror lens, matte black/smoke lens, soft tact black/HiPER red multilayer mirror lens, gloss cobalt blue/HiPER copper mirror lens, matte metallic digital brights/dark purple lens, and the new soft tact lavender/HiPER lavender mirror lens.
The 100% Hypercraft XS comes with a clear lens, replacement nose piece, soft bag/lens wipe, and a padded carrying box.