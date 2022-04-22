100% goes smaller with Hypercraft XS

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Fans of the nearly full-face coverage shield style sunglasses now have slightly more — er less — reason to smile.

The 100% Hypercraft XS frameless sunglass ($135-$165) is designed to fit those with smaller faces.

100% claims the sunglass is 15 percent smaller than the original Hypercraft, and our scale has the smaller version weighing 2g less than the standard size.

The 100% Hypercraft XS (right) is 15 percent smaller and weighs 10 percent less.

Size is everything: 100% Hypercraft XS nests inside of the original, standard 100% Hypercraft.

100% Hypercraft XS is designed for smaller faces, while still offering optimal protection. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

While this may not seem like much, it’s a 10 percent reduction in weight.

Not only is the lens scaled, the temples are also shorter – 123.6mm long compared with the 131.4mm of the larger Hypercraft.

The new, smaller Hypercraft XS is constructed of the same materials as the larger model, and offers the same six-base cylindrical shield shape. This means virtually no optical distortion through the entire lens.

100% states the lens offers 100 percent UV protection and has a scratch-resistant coating that is also oil- and water-resistant. The shield is fog-resistant thanks to four vents in front.

The ear and nose contact points on the 100% Hypercraft XS promise a secure fit.

The 100% Hypercraft XS is available in six colors from the Hypercraft website: matte stone grey/HiPER crimson silver mirror lens, matte black/smoke lens, soft tact black/HiPER red multilayer mirror lens, gloss cobalt blue/HiPER copper mirror lens, matte metallic digital brights/dark purple lens, and the new soft tact lavender/HiPER lavender mirror lens.

The 100% Hypercraft XS comes with a clear lens, replacement nose piece, soft bag/lens wipe, and a padded carrying box.