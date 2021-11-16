100% Eastcraft and Westcraft do double duty as casual and performance eyewear

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

100% pulled the wraps off of new eyewear Tuesday with the Eastcraft and the Westcraft.

With an appearance that works for casual/lifestyle/streetwear use, the Eastcraft hints at a boxy and geometric design, while the Westcraft has a rounded frame shape, inspired by classic aviator styling.

Both sunglass styles are true-to-form 100%, with styling made recognizable by Peter Sagan. To be sure, although the Eastcraft and the Westcraft have a lifestyle look that should work for some off-the-bike, they are designed as performance eyewear.

100% Eastcraft in soft tact black frame with soft gold mirror lens option. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

The 100% Eastcraft and the 100% Westcraft are available with shield-style lenses or with individual lenses for the left and right sides.

Lens and frame combinations in either the individual lens or single shield styles for the Eastcraft and Westcraft are matte black frame/smoke lens, black frame/soft gold mirror lens, cool grey frame with HiPER crimson silver mirror lens, and red frame with black Mirror lens. The Westcraft is also available in a white frame/blue multilayer mirror lens.

Grippers on the temples promise comfort and security when on your face or when docked in your helmet.

Our scale measures the 100% Eastcraft at 28g without the side protection piece in place, which puts it equal to the Rudy Project Spinshield, and 4g less than the Oakley Sutro.

Both models of the new 100% sunglasses come with an internally padded hard travel case, lens wipe that doubles as a carrying bag, additional nosepiece, and a tool for swapping lenses. All 100% Eastcraft and 100% Westcraft sunglasses come with a clear lens, too.

The 100% Eastcraft has a small, removable side shield for additional protection from sun and airborne debris. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

The 100% Eastcraft temples have comfortable grippers to keep them in place on your face or in your helmet. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

100% Eastcraft and 100% Westcraft ship with a travel case and lens swap tool. The removable side protectors are shown here on the included soft bag/lens wipe. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

100% claims that the lenses are water- and oil-proof (so fewer smudges to look nasty and obscure vision) and so far, we’ve not been able to smudge the lenses.

The 100% Eastcraft and 100% Westcraft and immediately available from the 100% website, and cost between $195 and $225, depending on lens/frame color options.