World championships gallery: Young stars and fervent spectators at the junior and elite women’s road races

The final Saturday of the 2021 road worlds saw young new champions, retiring greats and several thousand bike-mad fans lining the streets to cheer them on.
The American 18-year-old Kaia Schmid finished a close second to Zoe Backstedt in the junior race before 23-year-old Balsamo outsprinted triple world champion Marianne Vos in the elite competition.
Ruth Winder was among one of a pair of high-profile riders to hang up her wheels after Saturday’s elite race. The former U.S. national champion celebrated her final day as a pro with a 21st-place finish, while Dutch superstar Anna van der Breggen and Canadian veteran Karol-Ann Canuel also put a stop on their careers when they rolled to the line in Leuven.
Casey B. Gibson was in Belgium to capture all the action:
The US team of Kaia Schmid, Olivia Cummins, Makayla Macpherson, and Chloe Patrick on the start line of the juniors race.
Makayla Macpherson of the US was in on the attacks in the junior women’s race to set up silver medalist Kaia Schmid for the final break.
With Kaia Schmid following closely, Zoe Backstedt follows a Dutch rider on the Wijnpers climb in the juniors race.
Fans have a little cycling fun with President Joe Biden’s name.
After dropping the field, Backstedt and Schmid tackle the short and steep final climb with one lap to go.
In their sprint for the gold medal, Zoe Backstedt just had a little too much power, and size, for the US’ Kaia Schmid.
With plenty of sun and temperatures in the low 70’s, the fans are getting heated up for the weekend of racing.
Ruth Winder and Tayler Wiles mark the powerful Dutch and German teams on the climb in the elite race.
Several thousand fans lined the barriers for the elite women’s final. Crowds are expected to double or triple for the men’s race on Sunday.
Tayler Wiles, Kristen Faulkner and Leah Thomas stick together in the peloton early in the race.
Forget beer coolers. Team Fennet of Holland and Norway brought a generator, a refrigerator, and plenty of beer to survive the weekend.
US champion Lauren Stephens had a tough day on the bike wasn’t able to stay with the final selection.
Coryn Rivera was the US medal favorite for the US squad, and she eventually finished in tenth place.
Ruth Winder marked moves and chased down breaks in her last professional race.
Marianne Vos cries out in frustration as her sprint runs out and Italy’s Elisa Balsamo passes her to take the gold.
The elite women’s podium of past world champion Marianne Vos, new world champion Elisa Balsamo and Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma.