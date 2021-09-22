World championships gallery: Mixed relay team time trial

Team Germany won the mixed relay team time trial at the 2021 UCI world championships.
While Filippo Ganna and Team Italy raced well, as did the squad from the Netherlands, they were no match for the squad with “Der Panzerwagen” on the front.
Tony Martin — a four-time world champ in the individual TT — finished the final race of his career by winning another world championship.
Casey B. Gibson photographed the action.
Brandon McNulty lead Lawson Craddock towards the finish line in the last 500 meters.
The U.S. team headed around the final bend to cheers from a large and vocal crowd.
Ruth Winder lead Leah Thomas and Coryn Rivera out of the start on their 22 km ride.
Coryn Rivera and Ruth Winder finished off the U.S. relay and wound up in eighth place.
Team USA’s team relay of Nielson Powless, Leah Thomas, Lawson Craddock, Coryn Rivera, Brandon McNutly and Ruth Winder after the finish.
Fans cheer Filippo Ganna on the front for Italy at the end of the men’s segment.
The women from Great Britain headed out on the course. Alice Barnes, Anna Henderson, and Joscelin Lowden finished in fifth place.
Despite her best efforts, Olympic silver medalist in the individual time trial Marlen Reusser couldn’t help Switzerland to a medal. They missed the bronze by .02 seconds.
Belgian fans turned out to line both sides of the course to cheer on the women riders.
Tony Martin in his final race, lead Germany to the gold medal.
Lisa Brennauer and Lisa Klein, motivated by riding in Tony Martin’s last race, finish off their race to take gold by 12 seconds.
Six very happy Germans with the gold medals (left to right): Lisa Brennauer, Nikias Arndt, Tony Martin, Lisa Klein, Max Walscheid, and Mieke Kroeger.
The mixed team relay podium of the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.
The German team let Tony Martin take the top step alone, showing their respect and admiration for their team leader in his last race.