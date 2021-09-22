World championships gallery: Mixed relay team time trial

Team Germany won the mixed relay team time trial at the 2021 UCI world championships.

While Filippo Ganna and Team Italy raced well, as did the squad from the Netherlands, they were no match for the squad with “Der Panzerwagen” on the front.

Tony Martin — a four-time world champ in the individual TT — finished the final race of his career by winning another world championship.

Casey B. Gibson photographed the action.