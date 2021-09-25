World championships gallery: Junior men and under-23 men

The under-23 men’s race at the 2021 UCI road cycling world championships crowned an Italian winner after 161 kilometers of racing in the Belgium.
Biniam Ghirmay scored the first road worlds medal for Eritrea, finishing in second, while Olav Kooij from the Netherlands rolled through the line in third.
American Luke Lamperti finished in tenth, only to be told later that he was disqualified and his results stricken for causing another rider to crash in a cobbled sector mid-race.
The U.S. juniors squad of Cole Kessler, Alex Gustin, and Colby Simmons on the start line.
With a wave of the flag, the junior men’s race got underway.
The junior men’s field rolled through central Leuven in front of large crowds of fans.
An early break of Joshua Tarling, Luis-Joe Luehrs, and Milan Kadlec gained an early lead in the junior race.
Kevin Vermaerke followed a New Zealand rider up the short and steep final climb on the Leuven circuit.
Simmons looked to hit the front of the peloton at the summit of the climb.
Colby Simmons moved up in the peloton on the Wijnpers climb.
Following Artem Shmidt, Simmons crested the climb.
Alex Gustin of the U.S.A. chased the peloton on the Leuven circuit.
Gustin’s race was over early, and he celebrated with fans on the Leuven climb.
Per Strand Hagenes celebrated as he took the junior men’s championship.
Germany lead the chase on the first big climb on the Flanderian circuit in the U23 men’s race.
Biniam Girmay tucked in the center of the peloton on one of the Flandrian Climbs.
Magnus Sheffield of the United States tucked in the peloton on the first Flanderian circuit climb.
Logan Currie of New Zealand lead Ireland’s Adam Ward climbed the 17 percent climb on the Flanderian Circuit.
Currie had a late-race mechanical and then went off-course to finish his day.
Italy’s Filippo Baroncini lived his dream and won the U23 world championship.
Biniam Girmay won a three-up sprint for the silver medal in the U23 race.
Girmay contemplated his country’s first-ever medal at the world championship.
Eritrean fans went crazy over their first-ever medal at the world championships, won by Biniam Girmay.
The U23 podium of (left to right) Biniam Girmay of Eritrea, Filippo Baroncini of Italy, and Olav Kooij of the Netherlands.