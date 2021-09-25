World championships gallery: Junior men and under-23 men

The under-23 men’s race at the 2021 UCI road cycling world championships crowned an Italian winner after 161 kilometers of racing in the Belgium.

Biniam Ghirmay scored the first road worlds medal for Eritrea, finishing in second, while Olav Kooij from the Netherlands rolled through the line in third.

American Luke Lamperti finished in tenth, only to be told later that he was disqualified and his results stricken for causing another rider to crash in a cobbled sector mid-race.