World championships gallery: Julian Alaphilippe raced to two-in-a-row in men’s elite road race

French star Julian Alaphilippe rode to his second consecutive world road race title on Sunday, in Flanders, Belgium.

“Alapanache” attacked on the Leuven circuit some 20km from the finish, and despite the chase led by the British, Belgians, Italians, and Dutch, he soloed to the win.

Neilson Powless rode to fifth — the best finish for an American since 2011.

Casey B. Gibson was on the scene, near the top of the Leuven climb, to capture the action.