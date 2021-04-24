World champions’ Tarmacs built ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Anna van der Breggen and Julian Alaphilippe get fresh, rainbow-painted S-Works Tarmacs ahead of La Doyenne.

Text by: Photos by: Courtesy Specialized

World champions Anna van der Breggen and Julian Alaphilippe are set to race the 107th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Sunday, and both have fresh new bikes for the oldest monument on the cycling calendar.

Team SD Worx and Deceuninck-Quick-Step mechanics built up Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 framesets ahead of the weekend’s race, with each rider’s bike getting personal touches in addition to the teams’ standard builds.

Take a stroll through the gallery below for a closer look at each of the bikes as they came together, and then were presented to van der Breggen and Alaphilippe.