Gallery: Emily Newsom’s Cannondale Topstone at The Mid South

Emily Newsom is many things: a classically trained pianist, a mother, and a member of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB WorldTour team. She’s also a budding gravel racer with a few dirt-road victories to her name.

Newsom placed sixth at The Mid South Saturday, racing on an older Cannondale Topstone with Shimano Ultegra RX.

Here’s a look at her bike after she crossed the line in Stillwater, Oklahoma.