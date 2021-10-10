Vos wins World Cup opener on prototype Cervélo R5CX cyclocross bike

Seven-time cyclocross world champion Marianne Vos won the opening World Cup round Sunday aboard a prototype Cervélo cyclocross bike.

Vos’ Jumbo-Visma coach Jan Boven told VeloNews that this R5CX bike has been a year in the making, and that it shares the same geometry as Cervélo’s R5 road bike, but with more tire clearance.

The bike only has a single water-bottle-cage mount, too, on the seat tube, leaving the wide down tube clean and smooth for grabbing the bike to shoulder it.

When Jumbo-Visma signed Cervélo as a bike sponsor last year, the men’s and women’s road teams were immediately taken care of, given the brand’s long history with making road bikes, but the brand did not yet have a cyclocross bike in its line, leaving ’cross stars Vos and Wout van Aert to scramble with other machines.

Boven said the Jumbo-Visma riders provided feedback to Cervélo for this ’cross bike, including van Aert’s request that the bottom bracket be stiffer than the initial design.

Boven said this R5CX is slated to be available for sale next season. In the meantime, Vos has put the bike forward in the best way possible in the first World Cup of this season.