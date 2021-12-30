VN Awards: The defining photos of 2021

Lucinda Brand (right) of The Netherlands and Evie Richards of Great Britain nearly collided in the sand at the 2021 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Ostend, Belgium. Brand won the rainbow stripes.
The 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour kicked off on March 6 at Strade Bianche in Tuscany.
Mathieu van der Poel launched a stunning attack up the Via Santa Caterina climb to ride into Siena’s Piazza del Campo alone to win Strade Bianche.
Jasper Stuyven took the biggest victory of his career at Milano-Sanremo after unleashing a last-ditch attack just after the descent of the Poggio.
It was a photo finish at De Brabantse Pijl, and the photo showed that Ruth Winder (left) had won, even though Demi Vollering (right) celebrated.
Primož Roglič seemed to have victory in hand at Paris-Nicé, only to crash on the final stage and lose the yellow jersey.
Michael Woods and Geraint Thomas were set to sprint for the win during stage 4 of the Tour of Romandie, until Thomas crashed in sight of the finish line. He went on to win the GC.
Egan Bernal’s seemingly insurmountable GC lead at the Giro d’Italia began to unravel on stage 17. Bernal lost time but hung tough, eventually winning the pink jersey.
Lauren De Crescenzo overcame heat, wind, and flat tires to win Unbound Gravel, just six years after nearly dying in a horrifying crash.
The Tour de France’s sprint lineup took a hit on stage 3 when Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan tangled and crashed. Ewan left the race with a broken collarbone.
Tadej Pogačar already owned a five-minute lead on GC by the time he raced the Tour de France’s final individual time trial on stage 20.
Sepp Kuss took the first American win at the Tour de France in a decade after attacking on stage 15 and holding off Alejandro Valverde into Andorra.
The 2021 Olympics ended early for Mathieu van der Poel after he crashed on the opening lap of the cross-country MTB race. Van der Poel injured his back and missed much of the rest of the season.
Jolanda Neff was untouchable in the Olympic XC race, leading a Swiss sweep of the medals on the muddy and rocky course.
Annemiek van Vleuten had chased Olympic gold for five years, and she finally won it in the Individual Time Trial in Tokyo.
After a thrilling Points Race, Jennifer Valente became the first American woman to win gold in track cycling in the Omnium, the final bike race of the 2021 Olympics.
The Leadville Trail 100 MTB delivers high-altitude suffering. Keegan Swenson was up to the challenge and took his first victory at the famous race.
Lauren De Crescenzo added to her gravel accolades in 2021 by winning SBT GRVL.
Christopher Blevins won gold in the inaugural short-track cross-country MTB world championship race, becoming the first U.S. elite man since 1991 to win worlds in an endurance MTB race.
Hundreds of cyclists competed in the Tokyo Paralympics on the road and track. They battled the elements and each other, and inspired millions across the globe.