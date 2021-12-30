Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 15% off during our Gear Week sale

Join Now

VN Awards: The defining photos of 2021

The agony and the ecstasy, across road, cyclocross, track, gravel, and mountain bike.

Text by: Photos by: Various photographers, as listed under each photo

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get the Full Story for Free

To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account.

Already have a login?

Sign In
Photo: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

Lucinda Brand (right) of The Netherlands and Evie Richards of Great Britain nearly collided in the sand at the 2021 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Ostend, Belgium. Brand won the rainbow stripes.

Photo: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

The 2021 UCI Women’s WorldTour kicked off on March 6 at Strade Bianche in Tuscany.

Photo: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

Mathieu van der Poel launched a stunning attack up the Via Santa Caterina climb to ride into Siena’s Piazza del Campo alone to win Strade Bianche.

Photo: Dario Belingheri / Getty Images

Jasper Stuyven took the biggest victory of his career at Milano-Sanremo after unleashing a last-ditch attack just after the descent of the Poggio.

Photo: Mark van Hecke / Getty Images

It was a photo finish at De Brabantse Pijl, and the photo showed that Ruth Winder (left) had won, even though Demi Vollering (right) celebrated.

Photo: James Startt

Primož Roglič seemed to have victory in hand at Paris-Nicé, only to crash on the final stage and lose the yellow jersey.

Photo: Luc Claessen / Getty Images

Michael Woods and Geraint Thomas were set to sprint for the win during stage 4 of the Tour of Romandie, until Thomas crashed in sight of the finish line. He went on to win the GC.

Photo: James Startt

Egan Bernal’s seemingly insurmountable GC lead at the Giro d’Italia began to unravel on stage 17. Bernal lost time but hung tough, eventually winning the pink jersey.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Lauren De Crescenzo overcame heat, wind, and flat tires to win Unbound Gravel, just six years after nearly dying in a horrifying crash.

Photo: James Startt

The Tour de France’s sprint lineup took a hit on stage 3 when Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan tangled and crashed. Ewan left the race with a broken collarbone.

Photo: James Startt

Tadej Pogačar already owned a five-minute lead on GC by the time he raced the Tour de France’s final individual time trial on stage 20.

Photo: James Startt

Sepp Kuss took the first American win at the Tour de France in a decade after attacking on stage 15 and holding off Alejandro Valverde into Andorra.

Van der Poel went head over handlebars in an apparent miscommunication over course design. Photo: Robin van Lonkhuijsen / Getty Images

The 2021 Olympics ended early for Mathieu van der Poel after he crashed on the opening lap of the cross-country MTB race. Van der Poel injured his back and missed much of the rest of the season.

Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images

Jolanda Neff was untouchable in the Olympic XC race, leading a Swiss sweep of the medals on the muddy and rocky course.

Photo: Koen van Weel / Getty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten had chased Olympic gold for five years, and she finally won it in the Individual Time Trial in Tokyo.

Photo: Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

After a thrilling Points Race, Jennifer Valente became the first American woman to win gold in track cycling in the Omnium, the final bike race of the 2021 Olympics.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

The Leadville Trail 100 MTB delivers high-altitude suffering. Keegan Swenson was up to the challenge and took his first victory at the famous race.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Lauren De Crescenzo added to her gravel accolades in 2021 by winning SBT GRVL.

Photo: Rob Jones

Christopher Blevins won gold in the inaugural short-track cross-country MTB world championship race, becoming the first U.S. elite man since 1991 to win worlds in an endurance MTB race.

Photo: Casey B. Gibson

Hundreds of cyclists competed in the Tokyo Paralympics on the road and track. They battled the elements and each other, and inspired millions across the globe.