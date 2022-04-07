Become a Member

Vielo claims the world’s sole wireless-only, 1x gravel bike

Father-and-son British company only makes 1x gravel and road bikes.

Text by: Photos by: Ben Delaney

Vielo is one of the hundreds of brands exhibiting at the Sea Otter Classic outside Monterey, California, and the father-and-son brand has what it claims to be the world’s only gravel bike that is built for a wireless-only, 1x-only configuration.

The Vielo V+1 Race is a refinement of the brand’s first product it debuted with in 2018, the V+1 Gravel, a 1x-only gravel bike. Ian Hughes and son Trevor Hughes soon followed that up with 1x road bikes.

The pair had spent a collective few decades working in the bike industry as importers for other brands, and launched their own brand in 2017, seeing an exclusive focus on 1x as a way for a small brand to differentiate itself.

There are certainly a number of 1x gravel bikes on the market that feature SRAM’s wireless shifters. But Vielo’s V+1 frame has no routing for a rear derailleur cable or wire — so SRAM’s wireless drivetrain is your only choice.

Take a look at the gallery below for a closer look at the V+1 Race and the V+1 Road. And check back all through the weekend for full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic, including the first race of the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Vielo V+1 Gravel has no front derailleur mount nor any accommodation for mechanical or wired shifter lines.

Flattened curved seatstays on the V+1 Gravel.

A little extra British bling with Hope calipers.

The V+1 Race is a claimed 880g frame. For reference, the lightest-in-class Specialized Crux is 725g in a 56cm.

The Vielo cockpit features an alloy stem built into a carbon bar.

Vielo is a 1x brand from Tyne and Wear in northern England.

What looks to be a fade paint job is actually a collection of V+1 logos.

Another look at the V+1 logo fade treatment.

Vielo also makes its own chainrings. Or chainring, singular, we should say.

A 3D-printed insert fills the small gap in the integrated cockpit.

The stem is aluminum with a small internal compartment for the brake lines.

The carbon bar has a male part that inserts into the stem, which is then wrapped in carbon.

The computer mount is also 3D-printed.

Vielo’s single ring can be bolted onto SRAM cranks or on its own model.

The Vielo R+1 comes in 880g and 1,110g frame options.

This model is built with Campagnolo’s 13-speed Ekar.

This R+1 is decidedly not wireless-only, although Ekar on a road bike is unusual.

And a 1x road bike with Ekar and Lightweight carbon-spoked wheels? That may also be a first…

Lightweight is a German brand that specializes in full-carbon and hyperlight construction.

This is the Pfadfinder Evo, a gravel wheelset that can handle up to 40mm tires.

The R+1’s striking seatstay design.