Vielo claims the world’s sole wireless-only, 1x gravel bike

Vielo is one of the hundreds of brands exhibiting at the Sea Otter Classic outside Monterey, California, and the father-and-son brand has what it claims to be the world’s only gravel bike that is built for a wireless-only, 1x-only configuration.
The Vielo V+1 Race is a refinement of the brand’s first product it debuted with in 2018, the V+1 Gravel, a 1x-only gravel bike. Ian Hughes and son Trevor Hughes soon followed that up with 1x road bikes.
The pair had spent a collective few decades working in the bike industry as importers for other brands, and launched their own brand in 2017, seeing an exclusive focus on 1x as a way for a small brand to differentiate itself.
There are certainly a number of 1x gravel bikes on the market that feature SRAM’s wireless shifters. But Vielo’s V+1 frame has no routing for a rear derailleur cable or wire — so SRAM’s wireless drivetrain is your only choice.
Take a look at the gallery below for a closer look at the V+1 Race and the V+1 Road. And check back all through the weekend for full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic, including the first race of the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Vielo V+1 Gravel has no front derailleur mount nor any accommodation for mechanical or wired shifter lines.
Flattened curved seatstays on the V+1 Gravel.
A little extra British bling with Hope calipers.
The V+1 Race is a claimed 880g frame. For reference, the lightest-in-class Specialized Crux is 725g in a 56cm.
The Vielo cockpit features an alloy stem built into a carbon bar.
Vielo is a 1x brand from Tyne and Wear in northern England.
What looks to be a fade paint job is actually a collection of V+1 logos.
Another look at the V+1 logo fade treatment.
Vielo also makes its own chainrings. Or chainring, singular, we should say.
A 3D-printed insert fills the small gap in the integrated cockpit.
The stem is aluminum with a small internal compartment for the brake lines.
The carbon bar has a male part that inserts into the stem, which is then wrapped in carbon.
The computer mount is also 3D-printed.
Vielo’s single ring can be bolted onto SRAM cranks or on its own model.
The Vielo R+1 comes in 880g and 1,110g frame options.
This model is built with Campagnolo’s 13-speed Ekar.
This R+1 is decidedly not wireless-only, although Ekar on a road bike is unusual.
And a 1x road bike with Ekar and Lightweight carbon-spoked wheels? That may also be a first…
Lightweight is a German brand that specializes in full-carbon and hyperlight construction.
This is the Pfadfinder Evo, a gravel wheelset that can handle up to 40mm tires.
The R+1’s striking seatstay design.