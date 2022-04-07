Vielo claims the world’s sole wireless-only, 1x gravel bike

Vielo is one of the hundreds of brands exhibiting at the Sea Otter Classic outside Monterey, California, and the father-and-son brand has what it claims to be the world’s only gravel bike that is built for a wireless-only, 1x-only configuration.

The Vielo V+1 Race is a refinement of the brand’s first product it debuted with in 2018, the V+1 Gravel, a 1x-only gravel bike. Ian Hughes and son Trevor Hughes soon followed that up with 1x road bikes.

The pair had spent a collective few decades working in the bike industry as importers for other brands, and launched their own brand in 2017, seeing an exclusive focus on 1x as a way for a small brand to differentiate itself.

There are certainly a number of 1x gravel bikes on the market that feature SRAM’s wireless shifters. But Vielo’s V+1 frame has no routing for a rear derailleur cable or wire — so SRAM’s wireless drivetrain is your only choice.

Take a look at the gallery below for a closer look at the V+1 Race and the V+1 Road. And check back all through the weekend for full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic, including the first race of the Life Time Grand Prix on Saturday.