Unbound Gravel 200 winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe’s Specialized Crux

Sofia Gomez Villafañe found success in mountain biking. Turns out she’s pretty good at gravel too. The Argentine took first place in Unbound Gravel 200 in Emporia, Kansas on Saturday, an edition defined by a muddy parcours caused by scattered showers — which at times became downpours.

Take a look at her Specialized Crux with Shimano GRX and Dura-Ace drivetrain as it was, mud-splattered, just after crossing the finish line.

