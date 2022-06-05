Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Unbound Gravel 200 winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe’s Specialized Crux

The biggest race in gravel put more demands on equipment that usual this year.

Text by: Photos by: Brad Kaminski

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get the Full Story for Free

To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account.

Already have a login?

Sign In

Sofia Gomez Villafañe found success in mountain biking. Turns out she’s pretty good at gravel too. The Argentine took first place in Unbound Gravel 200 in Emporia, Kansas on Saturday, an edition defined by a muddy parcours caused by scattered showers — which at times became downpours.

Take a look at her Specialized Crux with Shimano GRX and Dura-Ace drivetrain as it was, mud-splattered, just after crossing the finish line.

Also Read:

Villafañe ran Shimano GRX gravel components with a Dura-Ace road crank on her Specialized Crux. She’s ‘team aero bars’.

The final reading of 321.1 kilometers is a touch under 200 miles. Flooding of part of the course forced a last minute detour that cut out 4 miles. She used a Wahoo ELEMENT BOLT.

Mountain biking has been Villafañe’s primary discipline. She represented Argentina in the 2020 Olympics in cross-country, and it looks like she’s not too bad at this gravel thing either.

Scattered rain showers turned Unbound Gravel into a mudfest. Maybe the most essential tool on this bike is a paint stick strapped to the top tube used for scraping mud off the frame and drivetrain.

Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires were up for the muddy parcours.

Many riders opting for 2x cranks experienced problems with their front derailleurs as the mud caked up. Though Villafañe seems to have gotten on just fine, claiming first place with a final time about 90 minutes faster than last year’s winner.

There’s a GRX logo hidden under that mud clump on this rear derailleur.

Mud got into every nook and cranny on riders’ bikes this year.

Finish line celebrations featured screw-top bottles of sparkling wine, meaning no chance of cork mishaps like the one that took Biniam Girmay out of the Giro d’Italia moments after winning his first career grand tour stage.