Trek adds Chroma paint options to Project One

With the Tour de France as a launch pad, Trek has rolled out a new reflective Chroma paint scheme to its Project One custom program.

The new Chroma is a metallic paint with a highly reflective finish, made with what Trek says is a proprietary method.

Trek has two colors in the Chroma family: the Ruby Chroma that the Trek-Segafredo men’s team has for the Tour de France and the Sapphire Chroma that the Trek-Segafredo women’s team has for Belgium Tour.

Trek Emonda and Madone bikes are available now with these finishes through Trek shops and online at TrekBikes.com in certain parts of the world.