Tour of Flanders gallery: Fast feet gear in a variety of styles

The 2022 Tour of Flanders started under clear by cold skies in Antwerp, Belgium, but with six hours of racing ahead, riders’ clothing choices ran the gamut. Many riders were in full leg warmers and vests if not full-on jackets at the start, while a brave few took the start in bare legs.

Footwear choices over the shoes were similarly diverse, from nothing to tall aero covers to full-on GoreTex booties.

Here’s a selection of what the men’s WorldTour peloton rode to the start of the Tour of Flanders.

