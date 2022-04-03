Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Tour of Flanders gallery: Fast feet gear in a variety of styles

Aerodynamics and (sometimes temporary) warmth considerations come into play in Belgium.

Text by: Photos by: Ben Delaney

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get the Full Story for Free

To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account.

Already have a login?

Sign In

The 2022 Tour of Flanders started under clear by cold skies in Antwerp, Belgium, but with six hours of racing ahead, riders’ clothing choices ran the gamut. Many riders were in full leg warmers and vests if not full-on jackets at the start, while a brave few took the start in bare legs.

Footwear choices over the shoes were similarly diverse, from nothing to tall aero covers to full-on GoreTex booties.

Here’s a selection of what the men’s WorldTour peloton rode to the start of the Tour of Flanders.

Check out all our gear coverage from the classics

Castelli’s Fast Feet TT shoe covers feature a silicone coating on the fabric over the shoe, and then a Lycra cuff that is as tall as UCI regulations allow. Castelli designed this for aerodynamics with CFD analysis and wind tunnel work, with the vertical strips acting as boundary layer trips.

Taco Van Der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had similar shoe covers from DMT.

Edval Boasson-Hagen (Total Energies) started Flanders with yet another similar design to the Fast Feet. Castelli is Sportful’s sister company. These Sportful shoe covers appear to be a pro-only product; they are similar to the Speed Skin Silicone Bootie, but with a Lyrca top.

An EF Education-EasyPost rider opted for a simple Rapha toe cover.

Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroen) tucked his aero shoe covers under his leg warmers.

Dewulf’s teammate Damien Touze opted for the aero shoe cover with a toe cover over the top. Many riders stripped off layers as the race progressed.

Okay, so this isn’t a shoe cover but an unmarked Specialized S-Works 7 shoe on the foot of Oliver Naesen. 

Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Soudal) started with with what looks to be Vermarc’s Time Trial shoe cover. He also had another interested piece of gear at the start…  

Vermeersch took a viking horn to the stage of the team presentation in the Antwerp Grote Markt.

Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) went old school, simply cutting holes in the bottom of a pair of Santini socks.

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) in aero shoe covers from Alé.

This is the Gobik version of the aero shoe cover, as worn by Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE).

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) in what looks to be a new version of the Kalas Aero Z1 shoe cover.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders had a wide range of shoe covers.  Kasper Asgreen went for the simple two covers.

Quick-Step’s Tim Declerq used Castelli’s Fast Feet aero covers.

And Quick-Step’s Zdenek Štybar went for the full-on GoreTex winter booties.