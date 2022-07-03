Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France tech: Interesting goodies on show

Text by: Photos by: CyclingTips

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

This article first appeared on CyclingTips.

After the aero nerd’s dream that was the Tour’s stage one-time trial, the riders were back on their road bikes and in their road helmets for stage two of the 2022 Tour de France.

We were once again roaming the team paddock pre and post stage to bring you the latest new tech and interesting happenings from the world’s biggest bike race.

Here’s what we found.

Also read:

Trek-Segafredo had a few riders racing with a new helmet from Bontrager Trek. The Bontrager name typically appears on Trek’s helmets, but the new lid seemingly ditches any mention of Trek’s components wing.

The helmet seems to be a highly ventilated offering and presumably lightweight.

Photo: CyclingTips
The new helmet apparently is at least partly made with Trek’s OCLV carbon and perhaps that explains the change in branding.
Photo: CyclingTips
Rudy Project also had a new helmet on show today. The “Egos” was announced on the brand’s Instagram page and is said to offer safety, comfort, and “outstanding customisation.”
Photo: CyclingTips
SRAM has a gold chain for its former world champion Mads Pedersen …
Photo: CyclingTips
All the Groupama-FDJ riders, with the exception of Thibaut Pinot, raced with these 55-tooth chainrings from Kronos Sport.
Photo: CyclingTips
Wout van Aert decided to race on Vittoria’s Corsa Speed tyres, certainly a higher risk choice on Denmark’s roads which are known to cause more punctures than most.
Photo: CyclingTips
Tadej Pogačar is racing with prototype Scicon glasses at the Tour.
Photo: CyclingTips
Interestinly only Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven are racing with the new Madone bar/stem.
Photo: CyclingTips
From what we understand, some riders’ unique stem length and bar width combinations were not yet available in the new one-piece bar/stem and so these riders were forced to race with an alternative setup. Other riders prefer a lighter weight option or perhaps don’t particularly like the flared drops of the new handlebar.
Photo: CyclingTips
Bauke Mollema opts to race without a head unit. He apparently doesn’t like to see the data during the stage. Mollema will have a head unit in his pocket to record his ride data, but there are no distractions up front.
Wout van Aert has stated he is targeting the green jersey in this year’s Tour de France and, although, technically only keeping it warm for Lampert, Wout’s bike was decked out with a green fork today.
The mechanics will have to switch back to the yellow fork tonight ahead of Wout’s first day in yellow tomorrow.
Photo: CyclingTips
Dylan Van Baarle was about to set off with a new Garmin 1040, but he wasn’t happy with some setup on the screen and switched to a 100 plus before the off.
Photo: CyclingTips
Geraint Thomas at least tried to warm down with Zwift, but seemingly couldn’t get logged on. Perhaps he had forgotten his password. Maybe he should have tried BrandAmbassador1.
Mike Woods is racing with a Darimo saddle to help save every gram on his Factor Ostro VAM. It worked too, as you will see in a forthcoming article and video.
Mike Woods is racing with a Darimo saddle to help save every gram on his Factor Ostro VAM. It worked too, as you will see in a forthcoming article and video.