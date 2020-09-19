Tour de France stage 20 gallery: Time trial tragedies and triumphs on La Planche des Belles Filles

A look at the sights and scenes of Saturday's stunning 20th stage of the Tour de France

Text by: Photos by: James Startt

In what can only be described as one of the craziest days of racing I have ever witnessed, Tadej Pogačar — seemingly against all odds — upset race leader Primož Roglič to take over the yellow jersey just one day before the race returned to Paris and win his first Tour de France at the age of only 21.

But then the climb to La Planche des Belles Filles is like that—it always produces surprises! In fact, every time the Tour has come here since its first visit in 2012, the yellow jersey had changed hands.

The Planche — which is in the back yard of popular French rider Thibaut Pinot —i s just another one of the Tour’s new climbs, that it quickly creating its own legend.

Working La Planche, des Belles Filles, however, is always complicated, as it is essentially a dead-end road in the remote part of Eastern France. Fans walk for miles to find a proper vantage spot and media hoping to be at the finish, must arrive early and get in place. Movement is limited. But so often, it is all worth while, as this steep climb always provides high drama.

And the drama reached new heights today, providing an outstanding ending for one of the most unprecedented Tours ever.

02stg20_pinot_grafitti
The Planche des Belles Filles was the final hurdle of this year’s Tour de France, with ramps over 20 percent at the summit.
04stg20_fans01_tdf_2020
Crowds packed the summit and Tour organizers handed out masks to the fans.
01stg20_pogocar01_tdf_2020
This is the fifth time the Tour has finished atop the steep mountain in the Vosges, and it’s quickly become a favorite climb of the race.
07stg20_pinot_fans
The climb averages 9 percent, and the final kicker to the line distills the drama into a painful slog.
03stg20_cavagna01_tdf_2020
Rider after rider sped up the steep ramp to the summit past throngs of screaming fans.
09stg20_carapaz01_tdf_2020
Richard Carapaz started the day in the polka dot jersey, but he eventually ceded it to Tadej Pogačar.
05stg20_van
Wout van Aert was on stunning form, and unseated early leader Remi Cavagna from the hot seat.
06stg20_van
Van Aert is the current Belgian ITT champion.
08stg20_porte_tdf_2020
Richie Porte rode his way onto the final Tour de France podium with a strong showing.
10stg20_pogocar00_tdf_2020
But it was Pogačar who was the big winner on the day, winning the stage and the overall after unseating Primož Roglič.
11stg20_roglic01_tdf_2020
Roglič tried to defend yellow but lost it on the final day.
12stg20_pogocar
Pogačar will become Slovenia’s first Tour de France champion at age 21.
13stg20_roglic
Roglič spent time with his family after the painful loss.

 