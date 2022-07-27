Tour de France Femmes bikes: Marlen Reusser’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Marlen Reusser hadn’t even considered the possibility of winning a stage in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Then she went ahead and did just that on stage 4, a hilly parcours defined by four gravel sectors, showing off the range of her Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 in the process.
A relative latecomer to cycling, she has assembled an impressive palmarès nonetheless, her stage win in the Tour adding to a collection including an Olympic silver medal and several Swiss national championships for time trialing. But she has range beyond the race of truth as evidenced by this momentous victory today.
On road stages, she more often than not reaches for her Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, an all-around race bike that is light and aero. Her SD Worx team spec bike is built up with SRAM Red and Zipp wheels, with Specialized providing many of the components as well. Take a closer look at her bike for the Tour de France Femmes.
Reusser’s Tarmac is built up with SRAM Red and Zipp wheels. Specialized provides many of the components as well including the seatpost, saddle, and cockpit. Reusser uses Time pedals, another SRAM owned brand.
Interestingly, despite having Zipp as an official sponsor, the team sometimes is running older generation wheels, as with these tubular 303 Firecrests. Specialized provides the S-Works Turbo tires.
Remember, if a Tour de France stage winner doesn’t need to slam her stem, neither do you. Reusser’s cockpit features a mount for her Garmin computer.
Reusser has won the Swiss time trial national championships an impressive four times, as well as once on the road.
The S-Works version of the Tarmac SL7 is Specialized’s most advanced model and makes use of the brand’s highest performance carbon fiber.
The Tarmac is full of aerodynamic design elements like dropped seatstays.
Reusser runs a 50/37T power meter crankset.
The wireless rear deraillaur helps make for an especially tidy rear end of this bike.