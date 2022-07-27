Tour de France Femmes bikes: Marlen Reusser’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Marlen Reusser hadn’t even considered the possibility of winning a stage in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Then she went ahead and did just that on stage 4, a hilly parcours defined by four gravel sectors, showing off the range of her Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 in the process.

A relative latecomer to cycling, she has assembled an impressive palmarès nonetheless, her stage win in the Tour adding to a collection including an Olympic silver medal and several Swiss national championships for time trialing. But she has range beyond the race of truth as evidenced by this momentous victory today.

On road stages, she more often than not reaches for her Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, an all-around race bike that is light and aero. Her SD Worx team spec bike is built up with SRAM Red and Zipp wheels, with Specialized providing many of the components as well. Take a closer look at her bike for the Tour de France Femmes.

