Tour de France cobblestone tech: What Pogačar, Sagan, Van der Poel are riding

The Tour de France hit the hallowed cobblestones of the Roubaix region Wednesday.

GC riders like Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič braced for a day where opportunity can turn to disaster in the space of a flat tire.

Team staffers were equally prepared for a day of crazy. Spare wheels were shipped from service courses and every spare staffer lined the road to support riders with extra equipment. Cobble-suitable tires were fitted, second sets of bar tape wrapped, extra blip shifters fitted, and so much more.

Here’s a look at what some of the Tour’s leading lights chose for Wednesday’s crucial stage and its 20km of cobblestone torment.