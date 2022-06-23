Tour de France bikes: Wout van Aert’s Cervélo S5

Wout van Aert has won stages in all three Tours de France he has entered, including three last year: Mont Ventoux, a time trial, and the de facto sprinters’ world championship on the Champs Élysées. He’s more dependable than a blue chip stock, and an easy front runner for the green jersey, where his ability to pick up points on hillier and mountainous stages should prove a huge advantage over sprint specialists who retire to the grupetto at the slightest mention of a gradient.

Van Aert has multiple Cervélo models at his disposal, and he makes good use of them. His 2021 Tour hat trick included wins on each of the three models in the Jumbo-Visma team bus, including the final stage in Paris aboard an S5 aero bike. We got a closer look at the Belgian national champion’s S5, which is built up with a Dura-Ace drivetrain and wheels and a Fizik saddle.

These images were taken at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but Van Aert will have a Cervélo S5 at his disposal at the Tour de France as well. However, the Belgian national road championship takes place this weekend, so if he doesn’t repeat as champion he could be swapping back to a bike in standard Jumbo-Visma colors.

Related: