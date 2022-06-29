Tour de France Bikes: Neilson Powless’ limited edition Palace Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Neilson Powless will be lining up for his third Tour de France this July, wearing a brand new kit design from an EF Education–EasyPosteam team collaboration with skate and streetwear brand Palace celebrating the Tour de France Femmes.

Team bike sponsor Cannondale has joined in on the collaboration as well, creating special frames for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes squads that continue the cartoon dragon and female symbol motifs of the Rapha kits. Shown here is the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, the brand’s all-around race bike, that Powless will turn to on climbing stages.

Only the frame has gotten a refresh for the Tour. Otherwise, It’s the usual EF team bike setup of Dura-Ace drivetrain, Vision wheels, Prologo saddle and Vittoria tires.