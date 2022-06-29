Tour de France Bikes: Neilson Powless’ limited edition Palace Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Neilson Powless will be lining up for his third Tour de France this July, wearing a brand new kit design from an EF Education–EasyPosteam team collaboration with skate and streetwear brand Palace celebrating the Tour de France Femmes.
Team bike sponsor Cannondale has joined in on the collaboration as well, creating special frames for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes squads that continue the cartoon dragon and female symbol motifs of the Rapha kits. Shown here is the Cannondale SuperSix Evo, the brand’s all-around race bike, that Powless will turn to on climbing stages.
Related:
- Tour de France bikes: Wout van Aert’s Cervélo S5
- Filippo Ganna’s Pinarello Dogma F
- Lachlan Morton’s Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE for Unbound Gravel
Only the frame has gotten a refresh for the Tour. Otherwise, It’s the usual EF team bike setup of Dura-Ace drivetrain, Vision wheels, Prologo saddle and Vittoria tires.
Only the bike’s paint has changed for EF Education’s Tour de France bikes. They still feature a Dura-Ace drivetrain, Vision Metron 45sl wheels, a Prologo Dimension saddle and Vittoria Corsa tires.
A Power2Max power meter measures Powless’ power output, which is high in case you were wondering.
“The dragon is a symbol of supernatural power, wisdom, strength, and hidden knowledge,” said Rapha’s head of marketing for North America, Brandon Camarda, about the Tour de France design.
Prologo Onetouch 2 tape matches the Palace logos in the paint scheme. The design includes female symbols to celebrate the Tour de France Femmes.
Numerous Palace logos adorn the seat-tube.
The Palace edition SuperSix Evo will be available for purchase, though when that will be hasn’t been announced.
Powless is among a select group of American riders who will be competing in the Tour de France this year.
Cannondale has a proprietary bar-stem for the SuperSix Evo, though other bars like this Vision Metron work just fine. Using other options leaves a cable routing port exposed at the head tube however.
Cannondale provides compostable bottles to the team.
In addition to Wahoo computers, EF riders also use the brand’s SPEEDPLAY AERO pedals.