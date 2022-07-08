Tour de France bikes: Mathieu van der Poel’s custom Canyon Aeroad CFR

Probably no single cyclist has more experience across the range of Canyon bikes than Mathieu van der Poel. And not just road bikes. He’s raced everything from MTB cross country in the Olympics to the cyclocross world championships on the German brand’s bikes.

When it comes to the road and more specifically the Tour de France — where he’s currently competing in his second edition — one bike has become a go-to.

Despite having the Ultimate all-round race bike available too, Van der Poel more often than not reaches for his Aeroad CFR (which, as the name implies, is an aero-optimized frame). And it’s no standard team-issue model. The Dutchman gets to ride around on a frame painted just for him, complete with personalized components.

We got a closer look at it before stage 5 as it was set up for the cobblestone sectors of northern France.

