Tour de France bikes: Israel Premier Tech’s ‘Racing for Change’ Factor OSTRO VAM

Israel–Premier Tech will be racing the Tour de France this year on a special edition Factor OSTRO VAM bike, painted to support the team’s Racing for Change initiative.

The bike coincides with the team’s Field of Dreams campaign launched this week to raise funds to build a bike center in Bugesera, Rwanda. The team previously announced new kits for the Tour to support the intitiative. The new paint scheme on the bikes includes the same Imigongo pattern, a traditional Rwandan art form, as featured on the kit.

Other than the new paint, the OSTRO VAM, an all-around race bike, is built to usual Israel–Premier Tech team spec with Shimano Dura-Ace, Black Inc wheels and cockpit, and CeramicSpeed pulley wheels. Take a look at a full gallery below.

Related: