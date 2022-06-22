Tour de France bikes: Filippo Ganna’s Pinarello Dogma F

The reigning time trial world champion, Filippo Ganna enjoys a new, flashy bike seemingly every time he contests the race of truth. On the road, things are more standard, but lust worthy all the same, with his Pinarello Dogma F.
This bike is the weapon of choice for the Ineos Grenadiers for just about any type of road race. It’s built up with the latest 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Dura-Ace wheels, and the standard cockpit and seatpost that come with the Dogma F.
We got a close-up look at Ganna’s bike at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be the same bike he rides at the Tour de France.
Released last summer, the Dogma F is Pinarello’s flagship road bike. The Ineos Grenadiers version is built with a Dura-Ace groupset and C60 wheels, a Fizik Arione saddle, the standard cockpit and seatpost that come on the bike, and Continental Grand Prix 5000 S tubeless tires.
Though the drivetrain is the new 12-speed generation Dura-Ace, Ganna is running an older 11-speed Dura-Ace power meter crank, possibly to maintain access to the 54-42T chainring option he’s using here.
The rest of the drivetrain is up to date.
Ganna is a two-time TT national champion of Italy, though not currently. He is however currently on his second stint in the rainbow stripes as TT world champion.
Most created an integrated bar-stem cockpit just for the Dogma F.
The Dogma F has many wind-cheating features, including a downtube that shields the bottle cages.
Ganna relies on a Garmin computer to display his otherworldly wattage output.
The Dogma F has a super-tidy front end.
No rim brakes here. With the latest generation Dogma, the Ineos Grenadiers have been all in on disc brakes now that they have a bike that can touch the UCI weight limit with them.
The Dogma F cockpit comes in 16 bar width–stem length combos, giving more options for a good fit, even for outliers in size like the 6’4″ Ganna.