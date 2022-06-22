Tour de France bikes: Filippo Ganna’s Pinarello Dogma F

The reigning time trial world champion, Filippo Ganna enjoys a new, flashy bike seemingly every time he contests the race of truth. On the road, things are more standard, but lust worthy all the same, with his Pinarello Dogma F.

This bike is the weapon of choice for the Ineos Grenadiers for just about any type of road race. It’s built up with the latest 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and Dura-Ace wheels, and the standard cockpit and seatpost that come with the Dogma F.

Also read

We got a close-up look at Ganna’s bike at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be the same bike he rides at the Tour de France.