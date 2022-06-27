Become a Member

Tour de France Bikes: Enric Mas' Canyon Aeroad

A talented climber, Enric Mas has placed inside the top 10 in the overall GC at each of the last two Tours de France. This year, the 27-year-old Spaniard looks set to lead his Movistar team—with whom he just signed on for another three years—at the Tour as he aims to build on his success there and crack the final podium. He’ll be racing this July aboard a selection of Canyon bikes, including this Aeroad CFR.

For climbing stages, Mas will likely be found on his Canyon Ultimate all-around race bike for its weight advantage. But the Aeroad, in addition to being a top-tier aero bike, has become very light in its latest iteration, making it an easy choice on flat stages and even hilly ones.

Mas’ bike is built with SRAM Red eTap AXS and Zipp wheels. It was photographed as shown here at the Critérium du Dauphiné but will be the same bike he rides at the Tour in July.